Cong govt's poll plank, says SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in HC anticipatory bail plea

Bikram Singh Majithia, senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader who was booked in a drugs case, on Monday moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking anticipatory bail.

The application filed by Majithia's lawyers – Damanbir Singh Sobti and Arshdeep Singh Cheema – said the case meant to " target the applicant/petitioner is one of the major election planks of the current government" led by the Congress in Punjab.

Majithia said the Congress government had “left no stone unturned to misuse its powers and position for wreaking vengeance upon its political opponents".

“To target the applicant/petitioner is one of the major election planks of the current government. To fulfil its election stunt, the Congress government of the State of Punjab has been day and night browbeating officers to register false cases against the senior leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal including the applicant/petitioner,” according to the petition.

On December 24, a Mohali court had dismissed Majithia’s anticipatory bail plea days after the 46-year-old SAD leader was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act based on a 2018 report of a probe into a racket in the poll-bound state.

Majithia is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Majithia had earlier denied all charges against him.

The SAD had called the registration of the FIR against Majithia a "political vendetta". The 49-page FIR was registered by the state crime branch at its Mohali police station.

In the run-up to the polls, witch-hunting of political opponents has gone to its peak, Majithia’s bail application said.

He said three directors general of police and as many directors of the bureau of investigation were changed and police officers coerced to falsely implicate him in the case.

(With inputs from agencies)

