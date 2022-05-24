SAD leader’s security enhanced after he receives threats warning him against testifying in drugs case

The local police on Monday enhanced the security of SAD leader and former Ajnala MLA Amarpal Singh Bony after he claimed to have received fresh threats, warning him of consequences if he testified against party leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case.

Bony lodged a complaint with Ranjit Avenue police station on Sunday, stating that he received a call from an international number and an unknown speaker asked him not to record his witness against former Punjab minister Majithia in the drugs case, or he and his family will be harmed.

Confirming the development, SHO Jaspal Singh said, “police personnel are already deployed as security guards and four more guards from Amritsar rural police have been provided to him for a week. After a week, the security will be reviewed.”

On April 30, Bony moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking restoration of his and family’s security, claiming that he faced threats at the behest of Majithia, who is behind bars in a drugs case registered by the Punjab police on December 20. Acting on his plea, the high court bench of justice Lisa Gill had sought response from the Punjab government by May 23.

The two-time MLA from Ajnala had claimed that even though he introduced Maninder Aulakh, alias Bittu Aulakh, who is probed in drugs racket, to Majithia, his relation with the former minister soured and now whenever he tries to depose in the drugs case, he gets threats from gangsters and international drugs racketeers.

The former MLA claims that he got his statement recorded in a CBI court in 2018 and started receiving threats.

The director general of police too was given a representation following this in November 2018, he claimed, adding that even as he approached the police, his security cover was reduced during the previous Congress government and Majithia’s security cover was upgraded.