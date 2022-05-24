SAD leader’s security enhanced after he receives threats warning him against testifying in drugs case
The local police on Monday enhanced the security of SAD leader and former Ajnala MLA Amarpal Singh Bony after he claimed to have received fresh threats, warning him of consequences if he testified against party leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case.
Bony lodged a complaint with Ranjit Avenue police station on Sunday, stating that he received a call from an international number and an unknown speaker asked him not to record his witness against former Punjab minister Majithia in the drugs case, or he and his family will be harmed.
Confirming the development, SHO Jaspal Singh said, “police personnel are already deployed as security guards and four more guards from Amritsar rural police have been provided to him for a week. After a week, the security will be reviewed.”
On April 30, Bony moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking restoration of his and family’s security, claiming that he faced threats at the behest of Majithia, who is behind bars in a drugs case registered by the Punjab police on December 20. Acting on his plea, the high court bench of justice Lisa Gill had sought response from the Punjab government by May 23.
The two-time MLA from Ajnala had claimed that even though he introduced Maninder Aulakh, alias Bittu Aulakh, who is probed in drugs racket, to Majithia, his relation with the former minister soured and now whenever he tries to depose in the drugs case, he gets threats from gangsters and international drugs racketeers.
The former MLA claims that he got his statement recorded in a CBI court in 2018 and started receiving threats.
The director general of police too was given a representation following this in November 2018, he claimed, adding that even as he approached the police, his security cover was reduced during the previous Congress government and Majithia’s security cover was upgraded.
-
’Hurting’ Sikh sentiments: NCM seeks report from Punjab, Maha over Bharti’s joke
New Delhi: The National Commission for Minorities has sought a report from chief secretaries of Punjab and Maharatshtra over comedian Bharti Singh's joke on moustache and beard, allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Sikh. According to media reports, an FIR was lodged against Bharti for hurting sentiments of the Sikh community with a 'mustache-beard' joke during a TV show. She has reportedly apologised for her joke.
-
Bring petroleum products under GST: AAP to Centre
Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday appealed to the Centre to bring petroleum products under the goods and services tax or cut oil prices further to give relief to common people. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Saturday announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and on diesel by ₹6 per litre to rein in inflation.
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU fisheries’ scientists clinch awards at nat’l seminar
Scientists and PhD students of College of Fisheries, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), won a bagful of awards at a national seminar on 'Contemporary issues in fisheries and aquaculture' organised by GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology at Pantnagar. The seminar was organised in collaboration with the Society of Life Sciences (Madhya Pradesh). GADVASU team claimed to have bagged the highest number of awards at the seminar.
-
Majithia drugs case: Punjab to submit status report in HC by May 30
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Monday undertook to file a status report on “subsequent developments” into the FIR registered against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case by May 30. The state police made a request before the bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil on the plea moved by Majithia seeking bail. Majithia surrendered after the February 20 polls and is lodged in Patiala jail.
-
Ludhiana | 3x3 Basketball Tournament: Pistol Group lifts trophy
Pistol Group won the 3x3 Basketball Tournament being held at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Sunday. Pistol Group clinched the title by defeating Naya Nangal team 21-10. Pistol group will now represent the state at the National Finals to be held on June 17 in Chandigarh. The winner will then represent India at the World Finals to be held at Cairo, Egypt, in September.
