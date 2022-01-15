SAD (Sanyukt) delegation meets home minister Amit Shah, seeks release of 20 Sikh prisoners

A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) led by president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa met Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday and gave him a list of 20 Sikh prisoners languishing in different jails across the country for the last several years and demanded their immediate release.

Dhindsa also demanded a debt waiver and economic package for farmers and farm labourers of Punjab. MLA and party leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa said the home minister has assured to look into the demands. He added that the need for boosting the industry in the state was also discussed during the meeting.

BJP’s Punjab affairs in-charge and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was present during the meeting.

“People of Punjab, especially Sikhs, made an immense contribution for the liberation of the country, but the governments of the time never appreciated it,” said Parminder, while stating that he hopes the BJP government would accept their age-old demands.