SAD urges Punjab governor to resolve power crisis
: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday submitted memorandums to the deputy commissioners in all the districts headquarters seeking resolution of the ongoing power crisis in the state.
The memorandums, addressed to the Punjab governor, also urged him to direct the state government to declare the sudden heat wave in the March as a natural disaster as it resulted into a low yield of the wheat crop and demanded that farmers should be compensated ₹ 500 per quintal on account of yield loss.
In a statement issued here, senior SAD leader Dr. Daljit Singh Cheema said that we have apprised the governor about issue of power crisis and how every section of society was affected from this with power cuts of 10 to 18 hours imposed every day.
The party urged the governor to direct the state government to sort out power crisis by making suitable arrangements for power supply for paddy sowing and for other consumer sections.
He also urged the governor to direct the government to take steps to check deteriorating law and order situation in the state.
SAD also took up the issue of rising petrol and diesel prices in the state and take steps to control fuel prices by slashing VAT on petroleum products.
Speaking about the knowledge sharing agreement between Punjab and Delhi Government, Cheema said that it was shocking that state government has surrendered the whole Punjab administration to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
-
Industrial research centre to be set up in Chandigarh
To bring Chandigarh's industry at par with international standards, the UT administration will set up a regional research-cum-testing facility. A draft proposal for the same, prepared by the industry department, was taken up on Monday at a meeting chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal. “Any bottlenecks being faced by the existing industry will be examined and solutions will be devised,” said Pal. The centre will be setup under a central government programme.
-
Haryana IAS officers Khemka, Verma get into poetic Twitter war
Haryana IAS officers, Ashok Khemka and Sanjeev Verma, who are at odds with each other following the registration of cross first information reports (FIRs) against each other, are now involved in a poetic discourse on micro-blogging platform, Twitter. An additional chief secretary rank officer, Khemka, on Sunday tweeted a verse from eminent poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's 'Rashmirathi' to vent his feelings.
-
Controversial IPS officer, Kalson recommended for premature retirement
Controversial Haryana IPS officer Hemant Kalson, who was booked by the Panchkula police last week for allegedly misbehaving with and abusing a staff nurse at general hospital, is likely to be prematurely retired from the service. The officer, who was allegedly drunk, had created a ruckus at the hospital. Kalson is not new to controversies and is a serial offender.
-
Lucknow-Delhi double decker train service to resume today
After remaining off the track for the past over two years due to the pandemic, the Lucknow-Delhi double decker train service is all set to start again from Tuesday (May 10). The train will run four days—Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday—a week, said public relations officer, NE Railways, Lucknow Division, Mahesh Gupta. “The train will leave Lucknow at 4:55am and reach Anand Vihar Terminus, Delhi, at 12:55pm via Bareilly, Moradabad and Ghaziabad,” he said.
-
Karnataka: Contractor charged with giving bribe after his ‘commission’ plaint
Officials in Karnataka's Koppal district, about 350 kms from Bengaluru, have filed a case of corruption against a contractor who had alleged that government officials demanded a 40% commission to release hthe contractor Yariswamy'spayment of ₹15 lakh. According to the letter dated April 29, he had undertaken works in solid waste management facility in Koppal district to the tune of ₹15 lakhs.
