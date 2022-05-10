SAD urges Punjab governor to resolve power crisis

: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday submitted memorandums to the deputy commissioners in all the districts headquarters seeking resolution of the ongoing power crisis in the state.

The memorandums, addressed to the Punjab governor, also urged him to direct the state government to declare the sudden heat wave in the March as a natural disaster as it resulted into a low yield of the wheat crop and demanded that farmers should be compensated ₹ 500 per quintal on account of yield loss.

In a statement issued here, senior SAD leader Dr. Daljit Singh Cheema said that we have apprised the governor about issue of power crisis and how every section of society was affected from this with power cuts of 10 to 18 hours imposed every day.

The party urged the governor to direct the state government to sort out power crisis by making suitable arrangements for power supply for paddy sowing and for other consumer sections.

He also urged the governor to direct the government to take steps to check deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

SAD also took up the issue of rising petrol and diesel prices in the state and take steps to control fuel prices by slashing VAT on petroleum products.

Speaking about the knowledge sharing agreement between Punjab and Delhi Government, Cheema said that it was shocking that state government has surrendered the whole Punjab administration to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.