SAD will conquer all forces to form next govt in Punjab: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said his party will defeat the three governments it is pitted against — the BJP-led central government, AAP-led Delhi government and the Congress-led Punjab government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Punjabis will not let outsiders govern them and repose trust in the SAD which represents the regional aspirations. Just like Mamata Banerjee’s success in West Bengal, we will also defeat all the forces pitted against us to emerge victorious in 2022,” Sukhbir told mediapersons after addressing an impressive rally in favour of party candidate Raj Kumar Gupta in Sujanpur. Earlier, Sukhbir’s roadshow received a warm welcome upon entry at Sujanpur.

He said “empty chairs” at events being presided over by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi were a testament to the popularity of both Channi and the Congress party. “The countdown of the Congress has started and the frustration is evident from the infighting,” Sukhbir said.

The SAD president also asked AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal why did his government file an affidavit in the Supreme Court seeking the closure of four power thermal plants in Punjab. He said the Delhi government had similarly filed affidavits, demanding registration of criminal cases against Punjab farmers for burning crop residue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asserting that the SAD will never ask Punjabis to fill forms as the Congress had done earlier and the AAP is doing now, Sukhbir said, “We have always stood by all commitments made in our election manifesto. Be it free power to farmers or welfare schemes like Shagun and the Aata Dal, all were implemented immediately after government formation.”

The SAD president also participated in a bike rally from Pathankot to Sujanpur. He also addressed gatherings at Naushehra Majha Singh in Batala at party leader Ramandeep Singh’s residence in support of the party’s Batala candidate Sucha Singh Chhotepur. Later, he addressed gatherings at Dinanagar to muster support for BSP candidate Kamaljit Chawla. He was accompanied by senior leaders Anil Joshi and Gurcharan Singh Babbehali. He also visited Shradha Ashram at Shahpur Kandi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}