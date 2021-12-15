SAD-BSP alliance will form next government in Punjab: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has claimed that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BSP alliance will form a majority government in Punjab under the leadership of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. She also said the Congress and other political parties will be wiped out in the Punjab assembly election due early next year.

Addressing a press conference at her residence in Lucknow on Tuesday, the BSP supremo said: “In 1996 general election, the SAD-BSP alliance had bagged 11 out of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. The Congress was wiped out in the election. In the coming assembly election, the history will repeat itself and the Congress and other rival parties will meet the same fate.”

Mayawati also extended wishes to SAD leadership on completing 100 years. “There are a few parties in the country that have served the people for 100 years. Akali Dal is one of the oldest regional parties in the country that is fighting for the welfare and rights of the people of Punjab,” she said.

The BSP president said the party has a strong bond with the people of Punjab for decades. “Punjab is the birthplace of BSP founder Kanshi Ram. He launched a movement to uplift the weaker sections in society in Punjab. The BSP cadre is working hard to fulfil his dreams,” she said, adding that Kanshi Ram was on good terms with former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal.

BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra is on a three-day visit to poll-bound Punjab. He participated in the foundation day programme of the SAD at Moga and discussed the assembly election campaign strategy with Badals.

On Wednesday, Mishra will hold a meeting with BSP office-bearers and workers in Chandigarh. Later, he will attend a meeting of BSP-SAD candidates for the 2022 assembly election and other leaders.

The SAD forged an alliance with the BSP in June for next year’s Punjab assembly polls. According to the seat-sharing arrangement, the BSP will field candidates in 20 of the 117 assembly seats in the state while the rest will be contested by the SAD.