SAD’s Bikram Majithia kicks off campaign in Amritsar East, inducts Sidhu loyalist councillor into SAD

With the stage for a high-profile contest between Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia set in the Amritsar East assembly segment, the latter on Friday kick-started his campaign in the constituency by inducting a ruling party councillor and supporter of the cricketer-turned politician into his party.

Jaswinder Singh Pehalwan, councillor from ward number 22 of the city, was a known Sidhu loyalist.

Majithia also got a shot in the arm as senior leader Upkar Singh Sandhu, who had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the sacrilege issue and unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha bypoll from Amritsar in 2017, rejoined the SAD in the his presence.

On the other hand, Sidhu has not campaigned to the constituency so far and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu is canvassing for him.

‘Rahul Gandhi doesn’t trust Sidhu’

Majithia said former Congress national president Rahul Gandhi did not announce Sidhu as chief ministerial face of the party for the elections. “This shows the kind of reputation in the eyes of Rahul Gandhi who does not trust him,” he said.

Majithia, who filed his nomination papers from Amritsar east and his home turf Majitha, said people will teach those a lesson who had indulged in vendetta politics. He accused Sidhu of cheating the people of Amritsar East and not doing anything for their welfare in 18 years.

“Facilities like roads, sewerage and quality drinking water have not been sorted out till now. Sidhu has been representing this constituency one way or the other for 18 years. Now people will ask him about his report card. He cannot befool them with some imaginary Punjab Model,” he said.

The Congress government went to the extent of conducting raids on my residences even as the high court had clearly stated that it would consider my appeal to give me time to seek relief,” he claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON