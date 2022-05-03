SAD’s Ganieve Kaur Majithia takes oath as MLA

: Ganieve Kaur Majithia, wife of jailed SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, was on Monday administered the oath of the member of the Punjab legislative assembly.

Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan administered the oath to Ganieve, who won from Majitha constituency as SAD candidate during the February 20 state polls, in Punjabi.

Her husband Bikram had vacated the constituency for her following a challenge thrown by former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest from a single seat, Amritsar-east, against him.

Previously, Bikram was elected as an MLA from Majitha for three consecutive terms (2017, 2012 and 2007).