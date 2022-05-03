SAD’s Ganieve Kaur Majithia takes oath as MLA
: Ganieve Kaur Majithia, wife of jailed SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, was on Monday administered the oath of the member of the Punjab legislative assembly.
Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan administered the oath to Ganieve, who won from Majitha constituency as SAD candidate during the February 20 state polls, in Punjabi.
Her husband Bikram had vacated the constituency for her following a challenge thrown by former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest from a single seat, Amritsar-east, against him.
Previously, Bikram was elected as an MLA from Majitha for three consecutive terms (2017, 2012 and 2007).
-
Delhi HC allows Markaz to open till October 14
The Delhi high court on Monday allowed the Banglewali Masjid at the Nizamuddin Markaz building to remain open beyond Ramzan, till October 14, on the condition that the management will ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols. The court also asked the management of the Markaz building to install CCTV cameras at the entry-exit and at all the staircases.
-
Two killed, one injured in Dadri road mishap
Two persons were killed and one injured in a head-on collision between two trucks in Charkhi Dadri on Monday, said police. The deceased have been identified as Jagbir Singh, of Imlota village, and Nafe Singh, of Kosli. Investigating officer Jamer Gulia, of Jhojhu police check post, said the driver and the helper of one of the trucks were killed after another truck collided with their vehicle.
-
BKU (Charuni) reiterates demand for ₹500 bonus on wheat MSP
A group of farmers, led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni, on Monday held protests in Kurukshetra. Farmers affiliated with BKU (Charuni) also gathered at the deputy commissioners' offices in Ambala and Yamunanagar to protest over their pending demands. District union presidents Malkit Singh and Sanju Gudiana handed over a memorandum of demands, addressed to the chief minister, to the respective district authorities.
-
Punjab Cabinet okays home delivery of wheat flour to 1.54 cr beneficiaries
The Punjab cabinet on Monday approved the home delivery of wheat flour to 1.54 crore beneficiaries. The supply of flour to the beneficiaries will start from October 1 and will be implemented in three phases. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann. According to a spokesperson from the chief minister's office, the government will offer the option of home delivery of flour to the beneficiaries.
-
Jind villagers accuse 2 teachers of coming to work drunk, shut down school in protest
Students, accompanied by their parents and other villagers, on Monday shutdown the Government Senior Secondary School at Jind's Brahamanwas village while accusing two teachers of coming to work under the influence of alcohol. A local resident, Rahul Sharma, said two teachers have been visiting the school after consuming liquor. Julana block education officer Shiv Narayan Sharma said he has informed the Jind education officer about the incident.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics