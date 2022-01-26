SAD’s Manpreet Ayali 1st to file nomination papers in Ludhiana

Sitting Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali of the Shiromani Akali Dal was the first to file his nomination papers here on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old Akali leader, who hails from Gorsian Kadar Baksh in Jagraon, owns movable assets worth ₹3.11 crore, immovable assets worth ₹26.18 crore, jewellery worth ₹ 7.8 lakh, a Toyota Fortuner worth ₹25 lakh, shares worth ₹2.26 crore, bonds and mutual funds worth ₹16 lakh. He has 53 acre agricultural land worth ₹25 crore and a house in Ayali Khurd worth ₹1.33 crore. He is a partner in PPR Associates II, PPR Construction, Nirmaan Builders and Developers and the director of Ayali Developers and Colonisers.

His younger brother, Harkinder Singh, has filed his candidature as covering candidate, who will fight in his stead if he is unable to contest the polls.

In 2012, Ayali had won from the Dakha constituency with 72,208 votes. However, he lost the election with a margin of 4,169 votes from AAP leader HS Phoolka in 2017. Phoolka received 58,923 votes while Ayali got 54,754 votes in the 2017 assembly polls. Ayali had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Ludhiana in 2014.

After Phoolka’s resignation, a byelection was held for Dakha constituency in 2019, where the Aam Aadmi Party had to bite dust with their candidate Amandeep Singh Mohie securing merely 2,804 votes. Ayali won the bypoll with 66,297 votes, while Congress’ Sandeep Singh Sandhu was the runner-up with 51,625 votes.

Ayali has also remained on the radar of central tax agencies. In November 2021, the income tax (I-T) department had conducted surprise searches at his house and offices. A team of 70 officials, including I-T officials and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, simultaneously raided the Akali leader’s properties, including a farmhouse, agricultural land, party office at Mullapur Dakha and an office in Golf Link Apartments, which Ayali had developed.

Before submitting his papers with returning officer Jagdeep Sehgal, Ayali went to a Gurdwara in Mullanpur Dakha and paid obeisance. “ I have been fortunate to serve the people of my constituency twice. This time too we are receiving a lot of love and support,” said Ayali.

The SAD leader will be slugging it out against Congress’ poll strategist Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu, AAP’s candidate educationist KNS Kang, Punjab Lok Congress’ Damanjeet Singh Mohi, and Sanyuki Sangharsh Morcha (SSM) candidate Harpreet Singh Makhu.

