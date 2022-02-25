Safe return of Himachal students stuck in Ukraine our responsibility: Jai Ram Thakur

The safe return of Himachal students studying in Ukraine is the responsibility of the state government, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday.

“The war between Russia and Ukraine is a matter of serious concern. Seven students from Himachal are also stranded in Ukraine. I have talked to the Central government and the Union ministry of foreign affairs in this regard,” tweeted the chief minister.

The Centre is formulating an effective framework to ensure the safe return of stranded students. The children stranded in Ukraine are urged not to panic and follow the advisory, he added.

Over 750 HP students in Ukraine: Ex-minister

Meanwhile, AICC secretary and former minister Sudhir Sharma has claimed that about 750 students from Himachal were stranded in the Eastern-European country.

In a press statement issued here, Sharma said most of them are enrolled in Bukovinian State Medical University (BSMU) in the city of Chernivtsi on the border of Romania, which is in the western part of the country and is away from the war zone.

“There is a panic among the parents of the students and they are urging the government to ensure the safe return of their wards,” he said, alleging that the Central government did not make any serious effort to bring back these students earlier and the state government also failed to take the matter effectively with the Union government due to which many families are facing harrowing times.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri has also slammed the Central government for the delay in evacuation of the Indians stranded in Ukraine and urged the state government to take up the matter with the Centre for the safe return of Himachal students.

However, the exact number of Himachal students is not known yet. Different media reports put a different number.

Among the stranded is Kashish Sharma from Theog, who is perusing MBBS from BMSU. Her father Mahender Sharma runs a pharmacy near Theog hospital. He said he talked to his daughter on Thursday afternoon. “The situation in that part of the country is normal but I am concerned about her safety,” he said, urging the government to take immediate steps to ensure the safe return of the stranded students.

Ensure safe return of stranded students, parents urge govt

Many parents said they were feeling helpless as their children were stuck in a war. They alleged that international debit cards of their children were not working and where they work there are long queues outside ATM kiosks.

They also slammed the airlines for increasing the fare amid the crisis. They said the prices of the flight ticket from Ukraine to India had gone up from earlier ₹25,000-27,000 to ₹2.12 lakh and urged the Centre to bring back their children safely.