Sahibzada Day will inspire us to fight against tyranny: Yogi

LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath observed Sahibzada Day at his official residence on Monday and remembered the martyrdom of four sons (Sahibzadas) of Guru Gobind Singh – the 10th guru of the Sikhs.

He said Maharaja Ranjit Singh (the first ruler of the Sikh empire in the early half of 19th century) brought two tonnes of gold and transformed the Kashi Vishwanath Temple into “Golden Kashi Vishwanath Temple”. “Aurangzeb destroyed the temple, but Maharaja Ranjit Singh made it golden. The new India must decide whether Aurangzeb deserves being respected or the great Maharaja Ranjit Singhji. The Sikhs are a great inspiration for the new India,” said the CM.

“Who does not know that Aurangzeb wanted the Sahibzade of Guru Gobind Singh to renounce their faith and abandon the teachings of their Guru? But they chose getting buried alive to protect the country,” said the CM.

He said it was the divine tradition of Sikh gurus that never allowed anti-Sanatan Dharma intentions of foreign terrorists to succeed.

“From Guru Nanak to Guru Gobind Singh, Sikhism is a wonderful amalgamation of power with devotion. This divine tradition had come to save India. Sahibzada Day will always inspire us to fight against tyranny and unrighteousness,” said Adityanath, adding that the existence of those who came with the intention of converting India to Islam had been erased.

“Sikh tradition should be adopted in every Hindu household and should not be limited to gurdwaras,” he added.

Wearing a saffron turban, the CM followed the rituals to commemorate the day. Accompanied by other ministers and officials, he also performed a ‘parikrama’ carrying the Guru Granth Sahib.

On the occasion, the CM cited many historical events – from Babur to Aurangzeb’s reign. “Terrorists tried to convert the whole country to Islam and enslave India when Babur attacked India, but his intention was not allowed to be fulfilled by the Sikh gurus,” he said.

He further said that the Sikh community was known for its dedication towards the nation. “It is well known who drove the Kashmiri Hindus and Pandits away from the Valley. But Guru Teg Bahadur Ji Maharaj was the one who protected the Kashmiri Pandits in the country,” stated Adityanath.

In the presence of several dignitaries of the Sikh society, the CM also talked about efforts for the restoration of historically important gurdwaras in the state and the establishment of a museum focused on the tradition of Sikh Gurus.

Notably, UP is the first state to observe Sahibzada Diwas since 2020 when chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the sacrifice of the Sikh Gurus should be part of the school curriculum.