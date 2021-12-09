Sahnewal: 32-year-old man killed, 5 hurt as car crashes into another car on highway

A 32-year-old was killed while five others were injured when a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car rammed into a Toyota Innova parked on the roadside on the national highway near Sahnewal on Tuesday evening.

The victim has been identified as Som Pal, 32, of Satkar Nagar, Tibba road.

His brother, Menpal, said Som Pal and five of their relatives were returning from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening when the mishap took place.

The Toyota was parked on the roadside without blinkers on. As a result, Som Pal failed to see the stationary vehicle and rammed his car into it, said Menpal.

The impact of the collision was so strong that Som Pal died on the spot. The other occupants of the car were taken to the hospital and discharged after first-aid.

Police have arrested the Toyota driver, identified as Ajay Kumar of Chamba of Himachal Pradesh, for causing death due to negligence, obstructing public way, causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees. His vehicle has been seized.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pooran Singh, the investigating officer, said passers-by had informed the police.

Deaths due to stationary vehicles

October 27: A biker died after crashing into a tractor-trailer near Kutbewal Gujrana village on Hambran road. After the incident, the tractor driver fled the spot.

September 19: One person died after a vehicle crashed into a stationary truck on national highway near Doraha.

September 16: A 34-year-old Mohali resident died after he rammed his bike into a stationary truck in Katani Kalan.

May 7: Returning to Delhi after dropping a patient in Amritsar, an ambulance crashed into a tanker in Khanna. The ambulance driver died on the spot while his assistant suffered injuries.