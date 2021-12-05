Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sahnewal MC chief Hara attacked by unidentified persons

Sahnewal municipal council president Captain Sukhjit Singh Hara said it seemed to be a planned attack and he suspects the hand of drug peddlers who wanted to get back at him for starting a campaign against drug use in Sahnewal. Hara has not ruled out the possibility of his political rivals orchestrating the attack.
Sahnewal municipal council president Captain Sukhjit Singh Hara was on Southern bypass when he was attacked. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 01:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Unidentified miscreants opened attack on Sahnewal municipal council president Captain Sukhjit Singh Hara, 57, twice at the Southern bypass on Friday. Though Hara escaped unhurt, his Ford Endeavor SUV was badly damaged.

Hara, who hails from Nandpur village, said it was a planned attack and he suspects the hand of drug peddlers who wanted to get back at him for starting a campaign against drug use in Sahnewal. Hara has not ruled out the possibility of his political rivals orchestrating the attack.

In his complaint, the MC chief stated that he was going to Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar in his SUV on Friday night. When he reached the flyover at Southern bypass near Dugri, he found a stationary truck on the flyover. When he went closer, unidentified persons sitting inside the truck, opened attack with iron rods and sticks.

He sped up his vehicle and escaped after dodging the assailants but a group of men on motorcycles again opened attack on him.

Hara managed to escape and inform the police, but the assailants managed to escape.

Hara further said that he suspects that it was a planned attack as the truck seems to have been stationed on the flyover to intercept him.

“I had lodged cases against drug peddlers and helped the police in arresting them. It could be the handiwork of drug peddlers. As I am an aspirant for an assembly ticket from Sahnewal constituency, the attack could be an outcome of political rivalry also. Otherwise, I have no enmity with anyone,” said Hara.

Police on Saturday scanned closed-circuit television cameras installed on Southern bypass under safe city project, but to no avail, as those were not functional.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balvir Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 341(punishment for wrongful restrain), 427 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified accused at Dugri police station.

