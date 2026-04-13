Saini: ₹188 cr transferred to farmers’ accounts for wheat procurement

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that wheat procurement operations are continuing without interruption at all mandis and procurement centres in the state and farmers are not facing any difficulties during this period. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini inspected the wheat purchase process at the Pipli grain market in Kurukshetra. (HT Photo)

During the ongoing rabi procurement season 2026-27, approximately 39.65 lakh metric tonnes of wheat arrived as of April 12. Biometric verification for approximately 2.44 lakh farmers for 30.90 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has been completed, the CM said.

10.92 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have been procured, and an amount of approximately ₹188 crore has been transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts, he added.

Saini also inspected the wheat purchase process at the Pipli grain market in Kurukshetra.

At the mandi, he observed the gate pass process at the grain market, then observed the procurement system, and spoke to the farmers to learn about the problems and difficulties they face while selling wheat at the grain market.

Saini said that in addition to the state’s 416 mandis and procurement centres, 264 additional procurement sites have also been opened.

“The state government has implemented several new initiatives to make the state’s procurement system more transparent, secure, and farmer-friendly. These measures will enhance transparency in the crop procurement process, curb unauthorised activities, and provide convenient and faster services to farmers. The government has mandated a three-tier crop verification system. This system ensures that the crops brought to procurement centres match the crops registered by farmers. This is making the crop verification process more accurate and reliable,” he added.

Procurement halts as portal down

A snag in the portal at mandis halted the wheat procurement at many places of Haryana for several hours, even as long queues of tractor-trailers loaded with the crop were seen with farmers anxiously waiting for their turn to get their gate passes issued.

In Yamunanagar, a group of farmers staged a dharna outside Jagadhari mandi, blocking a major road for nearly two hours and were joined by BKU Charuni leaders.

BKU’s Sir Chotu Ram leader Bahadur Mehla said that if an online system is being implemented, adequate measures must be taken to ensure its smooth operation, otherwise, if the server remains down, the entire online mechanism halts.

He urged the government to immediately update the gate-pass portal and resolve the technical glitches currently hindering its operation.

On the other hand, several commission agents gathered at Karnal grain market to protest against the government for their pending payments of over ₹60 crore. They have given an ultimatum of 48 hours.

Similarly, a group of commission agents attached with Nighdu mandi in Karnal reached the DC office, demanding smooth procurement at their purchase centre and said that the agencies are not purchasing wheat as per the demand, leading to space issues.