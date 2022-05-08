Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Sainj will be developed as a new tourist destination: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur addressed a rally in Sainj in the Banjar assembly segment where he laid foundation stones of projects worth crores
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur addressing a public gathering at Sainj in Kullu on Saturday. (Aqil Khan /Hindustan Times)
Published on May 08, 2022 04:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said Sainj valley in Kullu district will be developed as a new destination under the ‘Nai Rahein Nai Manzilein’ programme.

He addressed a rally in Sainj in the Banjar assembly segment where he laid foundation stones of projects worth crores. He also inaugurated the block elementary education office at Sainj.

The chief minister said that fairs and festivals were the rich repositories of the cultural diversity of Himachal and one should always feel proud of their culture.

Jai Ram said the people of HP in the last four years have been immensely benefitted by various welfare schemes and development programmes of the state and central governments.

He said that welfare schemes and initiatives of the present Himachal government were not going well with the Congress leaders. Jai Ram said his government also made a record enhancement in the honorarium of various para-workers. He said the wages of daily wagers have also been enhanced by 50 per day during the current financial year, which was a record in itself.

The CM said that during the Covid pandemic, the strong leadership provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that minimum possible losses were caused to the lives and economy of the country. He said that Himachal also got special assistance of 800 crore.

