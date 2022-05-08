Sainj will be developed as a new tourist destination: Himachal CM
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said Sainj valley in Kullu district will be developed as a new destination under the ‘Nai Rahein Nai Manzilein’ programme.
He addressed a rally in Sainj in the Banjar assembly segment where he laid foundation stones of projects worth crores. He also inaugurated the block elementary education office at Sainj.
The chief minister said that fairs and festivals were the rich repositories of the cultural diversity of Himachal and one should always feel proud of their culture.
Jai Ram said the people of HP in the last four years have been immensely benefitted by various welfare schemes and development programmes of the state and central governments.
He said that welfare schemes and initiatives of the present Himachal government were not going well with the Congress leaders. Jai Ram said his government also made a record enhancement in the honorarium of various para-workers. He said the wages of daily wagers have also been enhanced by ₹50 per day during the current financial year, which was a record in itself.
The CM said that during the Covid pandemic, the strong leadership provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that minimum possible losses were caused to the lives and economy of the country. He said that Himachal also got special assistance of ₹800 crore.
Makeshift lift falls as cable snaps inside Kinnaur hydel project tunnel; 2 dead
Two labourers were killed while three others sustained injuries in an accident at an under-construction tunnel at a hydro-electric project in Kinnaur on Saturday morning. The deceased have been identified as Chaman Lal, 48, a resident of Mundkar village in Hamirpur and Xavier Soren, 23, who belonged to Jharkhand. The injured, identified as Rajesh Kumar, Ram Narayan Patel and Laran Guna, are all residents of Champaran in Bihar, HP disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta added.
Chandigarh woman duped of ₹6.5L in online fraud on by swindler posing as insurance agent
Police booked an unidentified person for duping a Sector 38 resident of ₹6.47 lakh by an online fraudster posing as an employee of Bima Lokpal. A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station Health camp organised in Sector 8 Chandigarh A free health camp was organised by Future Generali India and Indus Hospital, Mohali, in Sector 8, on Saturday. Around 125 people were examined by a team of senior doctors from Indus Hospital.
Chandigarh health secretary orders probe into erroneous medical certificate after PwD candidate loses MBBS seat
The UT health Yashpal Garg secretary on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the issuance of two different medical certificates by Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32), board, which led to a persons with disability (PwD) candidate losing his MBBS seat despite scoring a requisite National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result. The applicant, Jiwan Kumar Kafle, who appeared in the 2021 NEET is physically handicapped with a 40% vision impairment.
Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases climb to 167
The tricity on Saturday logged 33 fresh Covid-19 infections, the third time this week, that pushed the active cases to 167, highest in the past 61 days. At 167, the active cases in the tricity now are the highest since 168 on March 7. At 16, majority of Saturday's fresh cases were recorded in Mohali, a first since March 4, when 17 cases were reported.
Mohali: Jobless graduate held for extorting money by posing as cop
Police on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old jobless youth for posing as a policeman to extort money from commuters at a fake naka in Phase 6. The accused, identified as Avinash Kumar, a resident of Kurali, Mohali, completed his bachelor of arts from a private college in Chandigarh last year and had been unemployed since, said police. His arrest came following a tip-off to the police regarding a fake naka near Max Hospital in Phase 6.
