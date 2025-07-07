Sajad Lone claims PAC leaders’ security withdrawn, terms move ‘deliberate’

Days after three political groups formed a new alliance People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) the group claimed that 80% of security of its two prominent leaders, former minister Hakeem Yaseen and former deputy mayor of Srinagar and PC leader Sheikh Imran has been withdrawn by the government. People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone (File)

The security withdrawal comes at a time when some Pakistan based leaders associated with Jamaat-e-Islamia and a militant group gave threats to leaders of the new alliance. Even several Jamaat-e-Islami leaders had disassociated from this alliance especially the Justice Development Front (JDF) which has the backing of leaders of Jamaat.

Peoples Conference chairman and legislator Handwara Sajjad Lone reacting on the withdrawal of security of two prominent leaders said that they are not begging for security but want to place truth before people on this security withdrawal. “All leaders of the new alliance met today and alliance is firm despite pressure and threats. The kind of reaction we are getting only confirms that we are on the right path,” he said.

Lone said that after the formation of new alliance statements of criticism had begun surfacing from various quarters, including across the border. “In the first such statement came from Ghulam Mohammad Safi, a veteran Hurriyat figure, and Naseebuddin, an affiliate of Jamaat-e-Islami—both based across the border. Similar responses followed from Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, a former senior leader of Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu and Kashmir. I had personally met G M Bhat along with Sheikh Imran just a few days ago. I respect him deeply as a courageous man. But the public statement he made was contrary to what he told us in person,” Lone said.

The Handwara legislator said that even more concerning was a threat received from a militant outfit in Pakistan, suggesting that the formation of the alliance had unsettled several actors both within and outside Jammu and Kashmir.

“This new alliance has unnerved people from both sides of LoC.”

Lone termed it as a “deliberate withdrawal” of security cover from senior politicians associated with the alliance.

“Former minister and senior political figure Hakeem Yaseen had his security scaled down by 80%. He survived a deadly attack in the 1990s when he was shot, and only God knows how he survived. That incident alone stands as proof that the one who protects is greater than the one who seeks to kill,” he said.

Lone said that the security of Sheikh Imran, a young leader of party, had also been reduced by 80%.

“We are not here to beg for security. Nor are we here to complain. I just want to place it in the public domain that even security is now being politicised,” he said.

PC chairman further said that earlier governments too had shown bias—giving more security to ruling party members and less to the opposition....”This is the first time such a swift and sharp cut had been observed. This happened just three days after the alliance was announced. It is difficult not to connect the dots.”

Lone said the assassination of his father, late Abdul Gani Lone, as an example of how political leaders had long been left vulnerable for ideological reasons. “When my father was killed in Eidgah, the then government had prior information that he might be attacked. But they decided not to act, thinking: ‘He’s a separatist—let him die.’ And they let him be killed,” he said.

Earlier this week, this new alliance was announced by People’s Conference(PC) led by Sajad Lone, Jamaat-e-Islami affiliated JDF, which fought recent assembly elections, and People’s Democratic Front (PDF) led by Hakeem Yaseen. They had called this an electoral alliance for the future.

However, after the formation of the new alliance, two former Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, who once served as head of Jamaat, came out publicly saying that the alliance has nothing to do with Jamaat cadres as the party has been banned. They said that they might approach the Supreme Court to end the ban. Jamaat-e-Islami is a banned organisation.