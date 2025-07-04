Sajad Lone files RTI to assess job reservation impact on Kashmiris

Peoples Conference president and Handwara legislator Sajad Gani Lone on Thursday called for a “scientific and statistical analysis” of the reservation policy, claiming that it disproportionately affects the Kashmiri-speaking ethnic group. Peoples Conference president and Handwara legislator Sajad Gani Lone. (File)

Lone, in a statement, said that he has filed an application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act to gather recruitment data from the last ten government examinations. This data, he said, will help create a “statistically scientific basis” to evaluate the policy’s impact.

“We need the actual marks scored by candidates and the final selection list. By comparing a merit list without reservation with one where reservation is applied, we can quantify the damage inflicted on the Kashmiri-speaking ethnic group,” Lone said.

He proposed using selection data from past ten recruitment exams as a sample set, which could be expanded later for broader statistical relevance. “If the government introduces a revised reservation system, the party will apply it retrospectively to the same recruitment data to assess its effects,” he added.

Describing the approach as rational and evidence-based, Lone said, “Let us end all debates and decide things purely on a scientific basis. And apply remedies on a scientific basis,” he said.

In a message to policymakers, Lone cautioned against letting electoral considerations overshadow youth interests. “Let us separate votes from the future of our youngsters. Let dreams not be massacred at the altar of votes,” he said.