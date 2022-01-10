Salute the spirit of silent sentinels behind the stars

If one looks back at the annals of cricket, one’s attention is inevitably arrested by the stars of the game whose breath-taking talent made them shine forever.

Who can forget the flamboyance of Rohan Kanhai and Brian Lara or the silken touch of David Gower or Zaheer Abbas or the wristy stroke play of Mohd Azharuddin up against the wily leg spin and flippers of Shane Warne or the tearing pace of Allan Donald and the clever variations of Michael Holding? The acrobatic fielding of Jonty Rhodes, the razor-sharp reflexes of Eknath Solkar or the almost impregnable wicketkeeping skills of Allan Knott are etched in the memories of all connoisseurs of the game forever.

What we conveniently overlook are the so-called silent sentinels of cricket without whose support the stars of the game would not have shone the way they do. My attention was drawn to these unsung heroes of the game by the recent news of the death of Yashpal Sharma, the middle order Indian batsman who was a part of the 1983 World Cup winning side. Skipper Kapil Dev acknowledged that India would never have made it to the finals had Yashpal Sharma not played the match-winning innings of 89 against the English side in the semi-finals.

Another great Indian batsman who belonged to this category was Mohinder Amarnath, whose dogged defence against the fury of Imran Khan won the admiration of the Little Master, Sunil Gavaskar. Mohinder Amarnath would come into the pavilion at the end of the day in the Test matches against Pakistan with the body full of bruises sustained while facing the pace of Imran Khan and Wasim Akram. Unfortunately, the world remembers swashbuckling Kapil Dev, the stylish Gundappa Vishwanath and the prolific Sunil Gavaskar from that era while overlooking these silent sentinels.

This is true for other countries, too. Pakistan’s Mudassar Nazar, West Indies’ Larry Gomes, and Sri Lanka’s Roshan Mahanama also belonged to this elite class of cricketers.

What is interesting to discover is that life, too, has interesting parallels to this cricketing oddity. All of us would agree that there are very few people around who are blessed with a breath-taking talent. Most of us can only aspire to be like those stars. We work our way through the muddles of life somehow, with a lot of grit and determination even though we might lack that one splendid talent. This does not make us incomplete. This does not deter us to give up the challenges that confront us. We must learn to respect these “workhorses” just as we learn to eulogise the “stars”. Happiness and contentment do not depend upon the share of talent that we are born with.

Cricket is well and truly a microcosm of life! gulbaharsidhu@rediffmail.com

The writer is a Jalandhar-based consultant psychiatrist