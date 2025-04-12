Menu Explore
Sampat Singh: Number of social security pension beneficiaries fall in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 12, 2025 08:56 AM IST

In a statement, the Congress leader said that the number of beneficiaries receiving old age samman pension as well as those availing financial assistance for widows, destitute women, children, and persons with disabilities, has dropped from 36,46,742 as of March 25 to 35,96,944.

Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh on Friday criticised the state government for reducing the number of beneficiaries availing social security pensions.

He said that from 2014 to 2019, the pension amount was increased yearly. However, the current budget included no such provision. Given the rising cost of living, the pension and financial assistance should be increased by at least 1,000 per month, the former finance minister said.

Singh pointed out that despite a budgetary provision of 114.25 crore under the PM Yashasvi and PM-Ajay schemes, students from economically weaker sections, including backward classes, economically backward classes, and de-notified categories, have not received any scholarships. Additionally, 38 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Scheduled Caste Abhyudaya Yojana (PM-Ajay) has not been released, despite a total allocation of 38.40 crore for scholarships and financial aid to Scheduled Caste students.

Singh also raised concerns about underutilized funds meant for housing and residential improvements. While 200 crore was allocated for the Dr BR Ambedkar Residential Renovation Scheme, only 15 crore has been spent so far. He urged the immediate release of the remaining funds to benefit the intended students. He also criticized the government for not spending any of the allocated 250 crore and 492 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojana, respectively, which were earmarked for housing support to urban poor and Scheduled Castes. “This pattern of neglect shows that, instead of easing their struggles, the government is making life harder for those who need support the most,” he said.

