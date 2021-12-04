Samyukt Kisan Morcha threatens agitation in Himachal over demands

The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has threatened an agitation against the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government’s “anti-farmer policies” if it does not meet the 15 demands put forward in August and call members for talks.

After a meeting of the SKM in Shimla on Friday, its state convener Harish Chauhan said: “A pamphlet listing out the 15 demands of the farmers will be distributed to strengthen the movement in the state. Meetings at the block, tehsil and sub-divisional levels will be held from December 20 to chalk out SKM’s strategy.”

The SKM wants the minimum support price to be made a legal right besides implementation of the market intervention scheme on the lines of the apple procurement in neighbouring Jammu and Kashmir. It seeks open bidding in markets and the stopping of arbitrary recoveries from farmers, such as labour and demand draft charges.

“The farmers should be allowed to keep 25% of their apple crop in the compressed atmospheric (CA) stores built by corporates as had been agreed upon while granting permission for the construction of such stores,” Chauhan said, adding the government should provide 90% grant to farmers’ cooperative societies to build CA stores at the local level.

The SKM also wants the hike in price of packaging material rolled back besides compensation to farmers for loss caused by natural calamities. It sought the restoration of the subsidy on fertilisers, seeds, insecticides, and fungicides.

Those affected by land acquisition will protest in front of the state assembly at Dharamshala during the winter session against the BJP government’s delay in implementing the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

