Sunday, Apr 06, 2025
Sanawar Military Literature Festival ends on a high note

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 06, 2025 09:14 AM IST

Colonel Bobby Grewal delivered a talk on the Battle of Basantar, one of the tank confrontations in the 1971 Indo-Pak war; his retelling of story highlighted Sanawar’s alumni who fought in the battle

The two-day Sanawar Military Literature Festival concluded on a high note at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, on Saturday.

The Lawrence School headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon felicitating Lieutenant General Mohit Wadhwa on the last day of the Sanawar Military Literature Festival. (HT Photo)
The Lawrence School headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon felicitating Lieutenant General Mohit Wadhwa on the last day of the Sanawar Military Literature Festival. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering on the final day, Lieutenant General Mohit Wadhwa (Sena Medal), chief of staff, HQ Western Command, underlined, “Literature festivals like these are not merely platforms to recount stories of war. They reflect the soul of a nation and the courage of our soldiers beyond battlefields.”

Earlier in the day, Wadhwa, accompanied by the school’s headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon, took part in a wreath-laying ceremony to honour India’s brave martyrs.

He also reviewed the newly launched coffee table book titled “The Lawrence School, Sanawar – Military Heritage 1847–2024”, compiled by General Abdo Sandhu.

Colonel Bobby Grewal delivered a talk on the Battle of Basantar, one of the tank confrontations in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. His retelling of story highlighted Sanawar’s alumni who fought in the battle.

A book fair showcasing literature by war historians, defence experts, and military veterans ran alongside the main event.

