Sand mafia running 20,000 crore business in Punjab under Congress leaders’ patronage: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the sand mafia in Punjab was running an illegal business of sand and gravel mining worth over ₹20,000 crore under the patronage of the ruling Congress.

Interacting with mediapersons at the Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar, the AAP supremo, who was on one-day visit to Punjab for participation in party programmes in Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur, said, “There are serious allegations of direct involvement of the Congress MLAs, the ministers, including the CM, and their close associates for patronising the sand mafia in the state.”

When there are allegations of illegal activities against the ruling party MLAs and ministers, who will protect the interests of the general public, he questioned.

“Can the welfare of the people of Punjab be expected from patrons of the mafia? Earlier, the Badals and BJP looted Punjab by patronising all sorts of mafia. In 2017, people expressed their faith in the promises made by the Congress and Captain Amarinder Singh but they too followed in the footsteps of the Badals,” ” he said.

“This money being stolen can be used for the welfare of the people, but it is going into the pockets of political leaders instead of the state government’s coffers. Once the AAP forms government in 2022, all sorts of mafia, including illegal sand mining, will be thrown out. The money that is going into the pockets of political leaders from the resources of the state will go to the pockets of women and the elderly,” he added.