Sangrur bribery case: 2 accused of bribing policeman sent to protection home by Punjab and Haryana high court
: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday sent two persons, who had allegedly paid a bribe of ₹ 3 lakh to a senior police official, to a protection home here and directed that their safety be ensured.
The high court bench of justice Avneesh Jhingan also sought a response from the Punjab police and SSP, Sangrur by May 17. The duo has been sent to a protection home in Sector-19, Chandigarh.
A Punjab police probe suggests that the duo, Hasandeep Singh and Kirpal Singh, had paid ₹ 3 lakh to a cop, Davinder Singh, who further passed it on to superintendent of police (SP), Karanveer Singh, to settle an FIR.
Their counsel Sumit Jain said that the two had sought protection to their life and liberty as they faced threats at the hands of police. They had also demanded that both the FIRs, one registered in woman’s death case and bribery case be handed over to Bureau of Investigation and that their statements be allowed to be recorded before a magistrate in Chandigarh.
On February 27, a case of attempt to murder was registered against Gurmej Singh (husband), Balwinder Kaur (mother-in-law), Bupinder Singh (marriage broker) and Komaljeet Kaur and Shaminder Kaur (both sister-in-laws) at Khanauri police station for allegedly setting 33-year-old Parmjit Kaur on fire.
Gurmej and Balwinder were arrested in the case. However, based on Karanveer Singh’s report, the FIR was cancelled on March 31. But the victim died and the FIR was converted into a murder case.
In the high court, the duo submitted that the present Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has an official rivalry with Karanveer Singh and the SSP has used them as a tool being the relatives of the accused in the murder case. The duo were called by the police and were made to sign on blank papers to register the bribery case against Karanveer.
The petitioners have never made any kind of settlement with the cops in question, it was claimed before the court, adding that now they are being threatened by the police and being asked to depose against Karanveer else they would be involved in another false FIRs. The probe by local police lacked credibility. Hence, it be transferred to the Bureau of Investigation or any other independent agency, the plea demanded.
Pharmacist kills self after gunning down wife in Tarn Taran
A 32-year-old man killed The accused, a pharmacist after gunning down his wife, Inderjit Singh, over suspicion of an extra-marital affair, in Kot Data village of Patti sub-division on Friday. The incident took place at his wife, Paramjit Kaur, 30, a teacher at a private school parents' house. As per the victim's mother, Balbir Kaur, the accused entered their house by scaling a wall. Accused recorded 3 videos before crime Before executing the crime, Inderjit also recorded and uploaded three video clips on social media.
Chandigarh’s C and D waste plant gets automatic block-making machine
Member of Parliament Kirron Kher on Friday inaugurated a fully automatic block-making machine, hydro-vibro compaction type with batch mix plant, at the construction and demolition (C&D) waste plant, Industrial Area Phase-I. The civic body vehicle will lift 250 cubic foot C&D waste for its scientific disposal. A brief discussion was held on projects under solid waste management. Notably, GPS devices have been installed in waste-collection vehicles for online monitoring.
23-year-old man shot dead in Tarn Taran village; 4 booked
A 23-year-old man was shot dead by two bike-borne persons over an old enmity in Rahal Chahal village, falling under the Goindwal Sahib sub-division, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Daler Singh while the accused are Satnam Singh alias Satta and Jagtar Singh alias Jagga of Naushehra Pannuan, Nirmal Singh and his brother Mandeep Singh alias Manna of Mundapind village.
Several Chandigarh hotels operating without fire safety certificates, reveal RTI papers
The reply to an RTI application revealed that several hotels, guest houses, motels and restaurants are operating in Sector 43, Attawa village, Sector 42, Burail village, Sector 45, Kajheri village, Sector 52 and Daria village near railway station without the mandatory fire safety certificates Only one hotel, KLG Hotels Private Limited, Sector 43, has the mandatory permissions. The information was accessed from the municipal corporation by ArriveSAFE president Harman Singh Sidhu.
3 killed after vehicle falls into 250-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand
Three people, including a woman, have died while another sustained injury when a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a 250-metre-deep gorge in Champawat district on Thursday late night, police said on Friday. SDRF officers said the vehicle had fallen into a 250-metre-deep gorge after its driver Basant Gahatori lost control nearly one kilometre before Pati area. A woman was injured critically while three other passengers died on the spot.
