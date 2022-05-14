Sangrur bribery case: 2 accused of bribing policeman sent to protection home by Punjab and Haryana high court

: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday sent two persons, who had allegedly paid a bribe of ₹ 3 lakh to a senior police official, to a protection home here and directed that their safety be ensured.

The high court bench of justice Avneesh Jhingan also sought a response from the Punjab police and SSP, Sangrur by May 17. The duo has been sent to a protection home in Sector-19, Chandigarh.

A Punjab police probe suggests that the duo, Hasandeep Singh and Kirpal Singh, had paid ₹ 3 lakh to a cop, Davinder Singh, who further passed it on to superintendent of police (SP), Karanveer Singh, to settle an FIR.

Their counsel Sumit Jain said that the two had sought protection to their life and liberty as they faced threats at the hands of police. They had also demanded that both the FIRs, one registered in woman’s death case and bribery case be handed over to Bureau of Investigation and that their statements be allowed to be recorded before a magistrate in Chandigarh.

On February 27, a case of attempt to murder was registered against Gurmej Singh (husband), Balwinder Kaur (mother-in-law), Bupinder Singh (marriage broker) and Komaljeet Kaur and Shaminder Kaur (both sister-in-laws) at Khanauri police station for allegedly setting 33-year-old Parmjit Kaur on fire.

Gurmej and Balwinder were arrested in the case. However, based on Karanveer Singh’s report, the FIR was cancelled on March 31. But the victim died and the FIR was converted into a murder case.

In the high court, the duo submitted that the present Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has an official rivalry with Karanveer Singh and the SSP has used them as a tool being the relatives of the accused in the murder case. The duo were called by the police and were made to sign on blank papers to register the bribery case against Karanveer.

The petitioners have never made any kind of settlement with the cops in question, it was claimed before the court, adding that now they are being threatened by the police and being asked to depose against Karanveer else they would be involved in another false FIRs. The probe by local police lacked credibility. Hence, it be transferred to the Bureau of Investigation or any other independent agency, the plea demanded.