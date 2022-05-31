Sangrur bypoll: No nomination filed on Day 1

No nomination was filed on the first day of submitting papers for the bypoll to the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, which is scheduled to be held on June 23.

The seat fell vacant after chief minister Bhagwant Mann resigned from the seat following his win from the Dhuri constituency in the state assembly elections. Mann had won this seat twice and both times with a margin of over 1 lakh votes.

The parliament segment is considered a stronghold of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Total of nine assembly segments, Lehra, Sangrur, Dhuri, Dirba, Sunam, Barnala, Bhadaur, Mehal Kalan and Malerkotla, of three districts, fall under this parliamentary constituency and the AAP has won elections from all these assembly segments.

Though the filing of nomination has started on Monday, AAP, Congress, SAD and the BJP are yet to announce their candidate for the bypolls of the parliament segment.

Only the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) has fielded its chief Simranjit Singh Mann to contest from the seat. However, he also did not file his nomination on the first day.

Returning officer Jitendra Jorwal said no nomination was received on the first day.

He said the last date for filing nominations is June 6, while the scrutiny of nominations would be done on June 7. The last date of withdrawal of candidature has been fixed for June 9. The counting of votes will be held on June 26.

