Sangrur bypoll: No nomination filed on Day 1
No nomination was filed on the first day of submitting papers for the bypoll to the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, which is scheduled to be held on June 23.
The seat fell vacant after chief minister Bhagwant Mann resigned from the seat following his win from the Dhuri constituency in the state assembly elections. Mann had won this seat twice and both times with a margin of over 1 lakh votes.
The parliament segment is considered a stronghold of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Total of nine assembly segments, Lehra, Sangrur, Dhuri, Dirba, Sunam, Barnala, Bhadaur, Mehal Kalan and Malerkotla, of three districts, fall under this parliamentary constituency and the AAP has won elections from all these assembly segments.
Though the filing of nomination has started on Monday, AAP, Congress, SAD and the BJP are yet to announce their candidate for the bypolls of the parliament segment.
Only the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) has fielded its chief Simranjit Singh Mann to contest from the seat. However, he also did not file his nomination on the first day.
Returning officer Jitendra Jorwal said no nomination was received on the first day.
He said the last date for filing nominations is June 6, while the scrutiny of nominations would be done on June 7. The last date of withdrawal of candidature has been fixed for June 9. The counting of votes will be held on June 26.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
