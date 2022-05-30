Sangrur bypoll: Notification today, nominations can be filed till June 6
Chandigarh: The notification for holding by-election to the Sangrur Parliamentary constituency scheduled for June 23 will be issued on May 30 (Monday) and candidates can file their nominations till June 6, said Punjab chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju on Sunday.
The seat had fallen vacant after Bhagwant Mann contested and won from the Dhuri assembly segment in the 2022 assembly elections. Mann, who is the Punjab chief minister, had won from Sangrur parliamentary seat in 2014 and 2019.
Announcing the schedule, Raju said the scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 7 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is June 9. Polling will be held on June 23 from 8am to 6pm while the counting will take place on June 26, said Raju.
He said the nomination papers are to be filed with the returning officer concerned between 11am and 3pm on any day other than a public holiday from May 30 to June 6. The deputy commissioner has been designated as the returning officer for the bypoll.
However, June 5 being Sunday is a holiday under the Negotiable Instrument Act and therefore, nomination papers cannot be presented on that day.
Raju said in order to qualify for a Lok Sabha seat, a candidate should be registered as an elector from any Parliamentary constituency. The model code of conduct has come into force in Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla districts from May 25 when the bypoll was announced.
-
BJP fields Dalit face Krishan Lal Panwar for Rajya Sabha seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared former transport minister and, Krishan Lal Panwar a Dalit leader, as its candidate from Haryana for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. The 64- year-old, who is a matriculate, had unsuccessfully contested the October 2014 assembly elections as a BJP nominee. Known as a party hopper, he represented the Assandh assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2000, and Israna segment in 2009 and 2014.
-
Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP
Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at merchant Sumit Narula's shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime. The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana's gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.
-
NRI man booked for raping daughter-in law in Ludhiana
An NRI has been booked for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law after sedating her. The victim, who is a resident of Nangal Khurd village, stated that the accused is settled in Canada and she had married his son on December 18, 2018. The woman said that her father-in-law had returned to his native village, Abuwal, on November 11, 2019. ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for his arrest.
-
BJP govt delaying handing over Rohtak village land: Rohtak MP
BJP MP from Rohtak, Arvind Sharma on Sunday shifted the Brahmin Sabha land dispute from Rohtak to Karnal. Sharma, who represented the Brahmin-dominated Karnal Lok Sabha seat twice in 2004 and 2009 for Congress, was addressing a gathering at a programme of a local Brahmin Sabha in the presence of sitting BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia. MP Bhatia faces protest BJP's Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia faced protests from members of the community.
-
Will not spare anyone involved in corruption: Khattar at Sirsa rally
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government has given jobs in a transparent manner. Also, nearly 1,100 persons have been booked for their involvement in unfair means in recruitment process. Addressing a rally in Sirsa, CM Khattar said 800 persons, who were involved in unfair means in recruitment process, were arrested and 300 are absconding. Khattar added that the BJP nominees will win the upcoming civic bodies polls.
