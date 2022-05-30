Sangrur bypoll: Notification today, nominations can be filed till June 6

Chandigarh: The notification for holding by-election to the Sangrur Parliamentary constituency scheduled for June 23 will be issued on May 30 (Monday) and candidates can file their nominations till June 6, said Punjab chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju on Sunday.

The seat had fallen vacant after Bhagwant Mann contested and won from the Dhuri assembly segment in the 2022 assembly elections. Mann, who is the Punjab chief minister, had won from Sangrur parliamentary seat in 2014 and 2019.

Announcing the schedule, Raju said the scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 7 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is June 9. Polling will be held on June 23 from 8am to 6pm while the counting will take place on June 26, said Raju.

He said the nomination papers are to be filed with the returning officer concerned between 11am and 3pm on any day other than a public holiday from May 30 to June 6. The deputy commissioner has been designated as the returning officer for the bypoll.

However, June 5 being Sunday is a holiday under the Negotiable Instrument Act and therefore, nomination papers cannot be presented on that day.

Raju said in order to qualify for a Lok Sabha seat, a candidate should be registered as an elector from any Parliamentary constituency. The model code of conduct has come into force in Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla districts from May 25 when the bypoll was announced.