Sangrur bypoll: Raja Warring appeals to parties to get Moose Wala’s father elected unopposed

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday appealed to all political parties in Punjab to get singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh elected unopposed to the Lok Sabha as “consensus candidate” from the Sangrur parliamentary constituency.

Warring made the appeal through a tweet after agricultural economist Dr Sardara Singh Johl made a suggestion in this regard. “Nothing can compensate Sidhu Moosewala’s loss to his parents. Dr Johl has suggested his father Balkaur Singh be fielded as a consensus candidate for the Sangrur bypoll and he gets elected unopposed. I endorse it. Hope all other parties agree,” the PPCC president wrote on Twitter, urging everyone to put politics of one-upmanship aside.

The 28-year-old singer, who unsuccessfully contested the February 2022 assembly election from the Mansa seat as a candidate of the Congress, was brutally killed by unidentified assailants at Jawaharke village of the district.

Earlier, Johl appealed that the singer’s father should be elected unopposed from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. In a Facebook post, Johl, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the grieving parents, said the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala was unfortunate and painful. He said society lost a forceful and popular voice and it is a cultural loss. Yet the loss for the parents is unimaginable and cannot be compensated... I feel it may be a bit helpful consolation if the father of Sidhu Moose Wala is persuaded to be elected in the byelection to the Parliament from Sangrur constituency unopposed,” he wrote.

Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) leader and former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa also endorsed Johl’s views.