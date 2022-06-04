Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sangrur bypoll: Raja Warring appeals to parties to get Moose Wala’s father elected unopposed
chandigarh news

Sangrur bypoll: Raja Warring appeals to parties to get Moose Wala’s father elected unopposed

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday appealed to all political parties in Punjab to get Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh fielded as a consensus candidate for the Sangrur bypoll
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring wrote on Twitter, “Nothing can compensate Sidhu Moosewala’s loss to his parents. Dr SS Johl has suggested his father Balkaur Singh be fielded as a consensus candidate for the Sangrur bypoll and he gets elected unopposed. I endorse it.” (HT File Photo)
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring wrote on Twitter, “Nothing can compensate Sidhu Moosewala’s loss to his parents. Dr SS Johl has suggested his father Balkaur Singh be fielded as a consensus candidate for the Sangrur bypoll and he gets elected unopposed. I endorse it.” (HT File Photo)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 02:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday appealed to all political parties in Punjab to get singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh elected unopposed to the Lok Sabha as “consensus candidate” from the Sangrur parliamentary constituency.

Warring made the appeal through a tweet after agricultural economist Dr Sardara Singh Johl made a suggestion in this regard. “Nothing can compensate Sidhu Moosewala’s loss to his parents. Dr Johl has suggested his father Balkaur Singh be fielded as a consensus candidate for the Sangrur bypoll and he gets elected unopposed. I endorse it. Hope all other parties agree,” the PPCC president wrote on Twitter, urging everyone to put politics of one-upmanship aside.

The 28-year-old singer, who unsuccessfully contested the February 2022 assembly election from the Mansa seat as a candidate of the Congress, was brutally killed by unidentified assailants at Jawaharke village of the district.

Earlier, Johl appealed that the singer’s father should be elected unopposed from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. In a Facebook post, Johl, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the grieving parents, said the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala was unfortunate and painful. He said society lost a forceful and popular voice and it is a cultural loss. Yet the loss for the parents is unimaginable and cannot be compensated... I feel it may be a bit helpful consolation if the father of Sidhu Moose Wala is persuaded to be elected in the byelection to the Parliament from Sangrur constituency unopposed,” he wrote.

Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) leader and former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa also endorsed Johl’s views.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The accused sexually assaulted and killed the nine-year-old minor 11 months after coming out of jail for another assault case. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019

    While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.

  • Vijay Kumar Beniwal’s killing came amid a spate of attacks by terrorists on non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

    ‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago

    Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”

  • Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI file photo)

    Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise

    On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.

  • Of the four encephalitis deaths in Bihar this year, three were known cases of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) and one of Japanese encephalitis (JE). (Representational Image)

    Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year

    The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.

  • Protests broke out in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on Wednesday following the death of former BJP councillor Jagdish Soni's son's death on late Tuesday night. (Screengrab/ANI video)

    Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death

    The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out