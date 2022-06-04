Sangrur bypoll: Raja Warring appeals to parties to get Moose Wala’s father elected unopposed
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday appealed to all political parties in Punjab to get singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh elected unopposed to the Lok Sabha as “consensus candidate” from the Sangrur parliamentary constituency.
Warring made the appeal through a tweet after agricultural economist Dr Sardara Singh Johl made a suggestion in this regard. “Nothing can compensate Sidhu Moosewala’s loss to his parents. Dr Johl has suggested his father Balkaur Singh be fielded as a consensus candidate for the Sangrur bypoll and he gets elected unopposed. I endorse it. Hope all other parties agree,” the PPCC president wrote on Twitter, urging everyone to put politics of one-upmanship aside.
The 28-year-old singer, who unsuccessfully contested the February 2022 assembly election from the Mansa seat as a candidate of the Congress, was brutally killed by unidentified assailants at Jawaharke village of the district.
Earlier, Johl appealed that the singer’s father should be elected unopposed from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. In a Facebook post, Johl, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the grieving parents, said the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala was unfortunate and painful. He said society lost a forceful and popular voice and it is a cultural loss. Yet the loss for the parents is unimaginable and cannot be compensated... I feel it may be a bit helpful consolation if the father of Sidhu Moose Wala is persuaded to be elected in the byelection to the Parliament from Sangrur constituency unopposed,” he wrote.
Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) leader and former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa also endorsed Johl’s views.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
