Sangrur LS bypoll: AAP begins survey to select candidate
After the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll, the Aam Aadmi Party has started a survey to select its “best” candidate for the high-stakes contest.
Sangrur is a stronghold of the AAP and a number of aspiring candidates are making efforts to get the party ticket. Amid the survey, a number of posters backing chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s sister Manpreet Kaur have been put up in every nook and cranny of the constituency.
Mann won the Sangrur seat for the AAP in 2014 and 2019 general elections and was the only MP from the party in the Lok Sabha in the present tenure. The party also swept all nine assembly segments under the constituency in the 2022 state polls.
The LS bypoll has been necessitated after Mann resigned from the seat on becoming the chief minister. The polling is to take place on June 23, according to the schedule released by the ECI on May 25.
“As the Sangrur MP will be the party’s voice in the Lok Sabha, we have to field the best suited person from the seat. As is our practice, we are conducting qualitative and quantitative surveys in the constituency to select the candidate,” said Sandeep Pathak, Rajya Sabha member and co-incharge of the AAP in Punjab.
Pathak said that there were many aspirants, but on the basis of the feedback from booth-level workers, four names have been shortlisted. “Further surveys are being conducted to find the suitability of these shortlisted aspirants,” he said.
On the hype around the name of the CM’s sister for the ticket, Pathak said: “Putting up posters will not affect our process of selecting the candidate.”
Pathak said all state legislators from the constituency have been asked to remain in Sangrur and the entire rank and file of the party will launch a campaign to ensure a massive victory after the filing of nominations. According to the ECI schedule, the filing of nominations will take place between May 30 and June 6.
-
Golden Temple: Akal Takht’s harmonium directive a big challenge for SGPC
The Akal Takht's directive of removing the harmonium as the main instrument during “kirtan” at the Golden Temple to revive the old tradition of using string instruments instead poses a new challenge to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. It asked the SGPC to fully implement this resolution within three years, and recruit teachers to train students in kirtan using string instruments.
-
Bank fraud case: ED attaches Pune firm’s immovable properties worth ₹62.70 crore
The Enforcement Directorate on February 22 had issued a provisional order for attachment of immovable properties of M/s Nipko Engineering Services Pvt Ltd amounting to Rs.62.70 crore in a bank fraud case. The probe agency released the information on Friday. Other associates like directors/proprietors/ authorised signatories of fictitious buyer companies used to give acceptance of the said bills to their respective banks wherein no physical transactions of goods were carried out.
-
SAD panel submits report, asks leaders to seek forgiveness from Panth
The 13-member panel of the Shiromani Akali Dal formed to suggest “course correction” for the party after its recent rout in the Punjab assembly elections wants the leadership to seek forgiveness from the Akal Takht and Panth for all “inadvertent or advertent mistakes” committed in the past.
-
Pune district reports 55 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 55 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 308 are active cases. Pune city reported 30 new cases which took the progressive count to 681,165 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday, a total of 18.38 million doses have been registered.
-
Ghaziabad residents push for Metro rail; scrapping of ropeway project
The residents of Indirapuram have reservations over the proposed ropeway project in Ghaziabad and initiated a 10-day signature campaign for Metro rail connectivity. As a technical committee is about to find out the feasibility of the Mohan Nagar to Vaishali ropeway corridor, the residents said Metro connectivity will be a much better option. The Ghaziabad Development Authority, in its recently-concluded board meeting on April 30, approved the public-private-partnership model for the ropeway project.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics