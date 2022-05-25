Sangrur LS bypoll on June 23; litmus test for AAP
The bypoll for the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat will be held on June 23, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Wednesday.
The counting of votes will take place on June 26.
Chief Electoral officer S Karuna Raju said that with the ECI announcement of the bypoll, the model code of conduct is in place in the constituency.
The constituency includes three districts— Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla.
Though Sangrur is the stronghold of AAP, it will be the first major poll for the party after it formed the government in Punjab in March.
The bypoll is necessitated after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann vacated the seat following his election in the Punjab assembly. He resigned from the Lok Sabha on March 14. Mann is an MLA from Dhuri, an assembly segment of the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.
As far as previous track record of the party is concerned, AAP has won this seat with majority of votes in 2014 and 2019 polls. In the February assembly polls, AAP has won all nine assembly segments of this Lok Sabha seat.
For AAP, Bhagwant Mann’s sister Manpreet Kaur is amongst the probable for the party ticket. She has already shown her desire by saying that she will abide by the decision of the party, if she was asked to contest.
The Shiromani Akali Dal is on a weak wicket in the constituency as it had snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party, while SAD’s strongman of Sangrur area Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa has already floated his own outfit SAD (Sanyukt), leaving the party in lurch.
In 2019 general elections, SAD had fielded Sukhdev Dhindsa’s son and former minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa, who had finished third. In 2022 assembly polls, most of SAD candidates finished third in assembly segments falling in Sangrur lok Sabha.
In view of the by-poll, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has already held a whirlwind tour of the constituency and even dared BJP Leader Sunil Jakhar to contest this bypoll against him.
The Congress, though, has a strong presence in the constituency but they didn’t have any prominent leader who can match the poll campaign of CM Mann. There is no leader from Congress who has come forward to make a claim for the ticket.
Simranjit Singh Mann, President SAD (Amritsar), has already announced his candidature and started touring the constituency.
Housing prices spike in 8 cities; Delhi-NCR tops list
Delhi and the National Capital Region saw the highest year-on-year surge in housing prices among eight Indian metro cities in 2021-22, as prices in Bengaluru and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region largely remained stable, showed a report released by industry body Credai on Tuesday. According to the study, average housing prices across the country rose 4%, while the number in Delhi-NCR was nearly triple, at 11.3%. Prices in Bengaluru and MMR increased only 1%.
Fix waterlogging or face action, Ggm civic body warns officials
Municipal Corporation of Gurugram's commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Wednesday said that the civic body will take action against its executive engineers (XENs) “if there is waterlogging in their respective areas”. The move came after an internal meeting was held virtually on Wednesday to discuss issues related to waterlogging as well as preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season, said officials.
State of the art language lab to come up soon at AU
Students pursuing different courses at Allahabad University will soon be able to learn foreign languages such as French, Russian, German, Mandarin, Iranian and Tibetan. For this, a state-of-the-art language lab will soon be established at the central university. This will be a central facility which will be shared by all departments offering courses in different foreign languages.
Corruption: Punjab Police raid sacked minister Singla’s house
A day after taking former Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla's remand in a corruption case, the Mohali police on Wednesday collected some files from his official residence in Sector 39, Chandigarh, besides sending his mobile phone to a laboratory to retrieve all deleted chats. A Bathinda resident, Pardeep, is the son of Singla's cousin sister and was seen next to the minister ever since he was sworn in.
Training centres in Delhi may soon also issue driving licences
Delhi will allow accredited driver training centres to issue permanent licenses in about a month to those who have successfully completed their motor driving training, the first state in India to do so nearly a year after the federal transport ministry said private entities could issue driving licenses in the country. A learner's license, valid for six months, can be delivered at home by completing an online test.
