Sangrur LS bypoll: SAD chief forms panel to zero in on nominee

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday set up a five-member coordination panel to talk to Panthic and “pro-Punjab” political parties and evolve a consensus for a united fight against “anti-Panth, anti-Punjab and Delhi-centric forces” in the forthcoming parliamentary bypoll in Sangrur due next month.

The SAD president was earlier authorised by the party’s top decision making body — core committee — to take a decision on all aspects of the bypoll that was necessitated after sitting two-time MP Bhagwant Mann became the chief minister. The seat is an AAP stronghold, as it won from all nine assembly segments under it.

The members of the coordination committee are Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Sikandar Singh Malooka, Iqbal Singh Jhundaan and Virsa Singh Valtoha.

The coordination committee will talk to all other political parties and organisations committed to the cause of the Panth and Punjab to arrive at a consensus on a candidate and a joint strategy for the poll, scheduled for June 23, said the SAD chief’s principal adviser, Harcharan Bains.

Earlier, the core committee paid tributes to Akali leader Tota Singh, who died recently, for his services and sacrifices for Punjab, Panth and the party. A two-minute silence was observed and an ardas was offered for peace to the departed soul.

“In the meeting, we also discussed responsibilities among different leaders for the upcoming polls,” said party’s spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema.