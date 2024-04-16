Sant samaj asks parties to include environment agenda in manifestos

The sant samaj, led by Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal, has placed their environmental agenda before all the political parties of Punjab and asked them to include it in their election manifestos. In the agenda presented by the samaj, 12 points have been laid, including the demand to make election manifesto a legal document. (HT file)

In a press conference at the Punjab Press Club on Monday, the samaj also appealed the voters of Punjab to question the candidates, coming to seek votes, about environmental issues.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“The people of Punjab should vote for those parties who will promise to keep the environment clean. From the assembly elections until now, we have been demanding to include the issue of environment in manifestos,” Seechewal said.

In the agenda presented by the samaj, 12 points have been laid, including the demand to make election manifesto a legal document.

“As many as 310 districts of the country have come under the influence of climate change including, 9 districts of Punjab, 8 districts of Himachal and 11 districts of Haryana. Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, Moga, Faridkot and Bathinda districts are highly sensitive and besides Ferozepur, Muktsar, Mansa and Sangrur. By the year 2050, water will turn hard in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Amritsar as per the reports,” he said.