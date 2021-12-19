Santokhwinder is new Punjab and Haryana HC Bar body head

Santokhwinder Singh Grewal (Nabha) has been elected as the president of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA). In the polls held on Friday, Nabha defeated his nearest rival Amit Rana with 559 votes. Nabha was polled 1,455 votes and Rana got 896 votes. Others elected for the PHHCBA executive are Karan Nehra for the post of vice-president; Vishal Aggarwal for the post of secretary; Kanu Sharma for the post of joint secretary and Sahil Gambhir for treasurer. As many as 3,246 lawyers had cast their votes out of 4,075 eligible voters this time. The counting of votes ended late on Friday.

After the election, Nabha, 43, the 2001 student council president of Panjab University, said his priorities would be to resolve issue of parking at the high court complex and construction and allotment of more chambers to the lawyers. He also said that he would soon meet chief ministers of both the states to secure financial aid for the Bar body so that lawyers affected due to pandemic could be helped.

Toni elected as Chandigarh DBA president

Sunil Toni has been elected as the president of District Bar Association, Chandigarh.

He got 862 votes. He defeated his nearest rival Ravinder Bassi, who secured 472 votes.

The vice-president elected is Amrit Veer. The post of secretary has been bagged by Mukesh Kumar and the joint secretary is Navdeep Kaur.

