Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Santokhwinder is new Punjab and Haryana HC Bar body head
chandigarh news

Santokhwinder is new Punjab and Haryana HC Bar body head

In the polls held on Friday, Santokhwinder Singh Grewal (Nabha) defeated his nearest rival Amit Rana with 559 votes; Nabha was polled 1,455 votes and Rana got 896 votes
The elected members of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association in a jubilant mood. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 03:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh

Santokhwinder Singh Grewal (Nabha) has been elected as the president of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA). In the polls held on Friday, Nabha defeated his nearest rival Amit Rana with 559 votes. Nabha was polled 1,455 votes and Rana got 896 votes. Others elected for the PHHCBA executive are Karan Nehra for the post of vice-president; Vishal Aggarwal for the post of secretary; Kanu Sharma for the post of joint secretary and Sahil Gambhir for treasurer. As many as 3,246 lawyers had cast their votes out of 4,075 eligible voters this time. The counting of votes ended late on Friday.

After the election, Nabha, 43, the 2001 student council president of Panjab University, said his priorities would be to resolve issue of parking at the high court complex and construction and allotment of more chambers to the lawyers. He also said that he would soon meet chief ministers of both the states to secure financial aid for the Bar body so that lawyers affected due to pandemic could be helped.

Toni elected as Chandigarh DBA president

Sunil Toni has been elected as the president of District Bar Association, Chandigarh.

He got 862 votes. He defeated his nearest rival Ravinder Bassi, who secured 472 votes.

The vice-president elected is Amrit Veer. The post of secretary has been bagged by Mukesh Kumar and the joint secretary is Navdeep Kaur.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP