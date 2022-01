Sanyukt Samaj Morcha announces 35 more candidates for Punjab polls, Lakha Sidhana fielded from Maur

The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) on Saturday announced 35 more candidates, including gangster-turned-activist Lakhwinder Singh Lakha Sidhana, for the Punjab assembly elections.

Sidhana has been fielded from the Maur segment of Bathinda district.

According to the list, Bhola Singh Brar will contest from Baghapurana, Harprit Singh Virk from Sultanpur Lodhi), Kulwant Singh Joshan from Kapurthala, Baljinder Singh from Fatehgarh Churian, Yudhveer Singh from Bhoa, Kulwant Singh from Dinanagar, Rajeev Kumar Lovely from Gill, Ram Lal Sandhu from Dasuya, Purschottam Heer from Adampur, Kulbir Singh Matta from Kotkapura, Ravinderpal Kaur from Faridkot, Daljit Singh Bains from Balachaur, Resham Singh from Attari, Surjit Singh Bhucho from Khemkaran, Zulafkar Ali from Malerkotla and Darshan Singh Babbi from Amloh.

Besides, the list includes Amandeep Singh Dholewal (Bassi Pathana), Des Raj Jassal (Jalandhar North), Jaswinder Singh Sangha (Jalandhar Cantt), Gurnam Singh Daud (Jandiala Guru), Kamaljit Singh KJ (Hargobindpur), Satvir Singh (Amargarh), Paramdeep Singh Baidwan (Kharar), Amarjit Singh Ghagga (Shutrana), Major Singh Randhawa (Guru Harsahai), Jagtar Singh (Raikot), Shamsher Singh Shera (Anandpur Sahib), Malwinder Singh Guron (Sahnewal), Baldev Singh Aklia (Bhucho) and Sukwant Singh Tillu (Khanna).

The party has fielded Varinder Khara from Ludhiana North, Shivam Arora from Ludhaina Central and Anil Kumar from Ludhiana South.