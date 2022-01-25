Sanyukt Samaj Morcha meets Punjab CEO, seeks allotment of common symbol for all candidates for polls

A Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) delegation on Monday met Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju seeking allotment of a common symbol for all its candidates in the upcoming assembly polls.

The delegation comprising SSM president Balbir Singh Rajewal and party leaders Prem Singh Bhangu and Manjit Singh gave a representation to the CEO saying they be allotted ‘tractor’, ‘tractor-trolley’ or ‘trolley’ as the poll symbol.

The SSM is contesting the polls in alliance with farmer leader from Haryana Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Sanyukt Sangharsh Party giving the latter 10 seats. Rajewal and Chaduni were part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of 32 farmer bodies which led the agitation against the Centre’s now repealed 3 farm laws.

On objection raised by Election Commission of India (ECI), the SSM has sent rectified form to the EC for party’s registration. “We have asked appointment from the chief election commissioner and represent our case for registration of our party,” said Bhangu.

Later, talking to mediapersons, Rajewal said that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s attempt to alienate the farm leaders who are contesting the upcoming Punjab polls was “meaningless” as the majority of farm bodies which comprised SKM are part of their political outfit now.

“Even those who are out of the SSM are seeking nominations from the constituencies to contest the polls,” said Rajewal, adding that all farm bodies will unite after the elections.

Contesting the polls by the SSM will be a game changer for Punjab and all farm leaders should support the move, he added. “Those objecting to my participation in the polls have also contested the elections in the past. Why have such double standards?” he asked.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan led Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan), which has the largest support base in the state, has distanced itself from the SSM.