Sarpanches across Haryana protest e-tendering of panchayat works

Newly elected sarpanches on Tuesday staged protests at the offices of block development and panchayat officers (BDPOs) across the state after the Haryana government curtailed the spending powers of the village heads, besides bringing in the Right to Recall Act in the panchayats. The protesters are demanding the withdrawal of e-tendering in the development works in villages and opposing the Right to Recall Act.

The sarpanches raised slogans against the BJP-JJP government and flayed the state development and panchayat minister Devender Singh Babli. The sarpanches said during the previous term, the village heads had right to carry out developmental works up to ₹25 lakh, which was curtailed to ₹2 lakh now.

Ranbir Singh Gill, sarpanch of Samain village in Fatehabad district, who is leading the protest, said according to the e-tendering system, village representatives can get development works up to ₹2 lakh done at their own level while earlier this amount was ₹25 lakh.

“E-tendering is necessary for getting executed works of more than ₹2 lakh by inviting tenders on the Haryana Engineering Works portal. With the implementation of an e-tendering system, the BJP-JJP government is trying to bring the entry of corporates and contractors into villages. The government should give us power to carry out works up to ₹50 lakh, a salary of ₹25,000 per month and revoke the Right to Recall Act,” he added.

Gill said during the previous term of the BJP government too, a similar e-tendering system was introduced but it was withdrawn after opposition from village representatives.

“Till our demands are not met, we will boycott the meeting of BJP-JJP leaders and ban their entry into our villages. Last week, we did not allow Babli’s entry into my village. On Wednesday, we have called a meeting in Rohtak to form a 22-member committee of village heads to intensify our agitation against the government,” Gill added.

Azad Singh, sarpanch of Dobhi village in Hisar, said they want full autonomy and freedom in executing development works as per the Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.

“This Act was brought to give power to the panchayats but the BJP-JJP government is trying to snatch the power of the third-tier system. This government has brought the Right to Recall Act to divide people. Why did the government not implement this Act on MLAs and MPs. Despite being head of the village, a sarpanch is not even authorised to utilise the money which is charged in lieu of panchayat land given on contract for cultivation charges for the development of the villages. We are ready for a long haul and we would also show black flags to the chief minister and Babli if they arrived in Fatehabad’s Bidhaikhera village on January 23,” Singh added.

Panchayat minister Babli said the e-tendering process has been initiated to bring transparency and accountability in the utilisation of funds.

“Now, villagers can get information about the tender of any development work, including money spent and what parameters have been followed in completing the work. I have extended an offer to the protesters to come and hold a dialogue,” he added.

In a statement on Saturday, BJP’s junior alliance partner Jannayak Janata party general secretary Digvijay Singh Chautala said the government should accept the demands of sarpanches and empower them. Despite repeated attempts, he could not be reached for a comment on Tuesday. Two senior JJP leaders, wishing anonymity supported Digvijay’s statement by saying, “The elected representatives will have to face electorates after five years, not the bureaucrats.”

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the decentralisation of powers of the members of the PRIs has been done to give impetus to the development works in rural areas.

“Now the newly elected members do not have to wait to get the approvals as they can utilise the money for any developmental works from their own funds. Now the budget of PRIs is fixed and at the beginning of the year it will be decided how much funds are to be allocated in which quarter. The elected heads will automatically give administrative approval after passing the resolution and the state government will not have any interference,” the CM said in Delhi after attending the BJP’s national executive meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

He said the state government has already released ₹1,100 crore to the PRIs for executing desired development works in villages.