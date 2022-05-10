SC directs holding of HCS (judicial branch) mains exam 2021 from May 20

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the holding of mains examination of the Haryana Civil Service (judicial branch), 2021, from May 20.

A bench of justice Vineet Saran and justice J K Maheshwari passed the order after the advocates appearing on behalf of the Punjab and Haryana high court and the Public Service Commission informed that the exams can be held on the said dates.

Counsels for the HC and the commission have obtained instruction and stated that they will hold the examination on May 20, 21, and 22, 2022.

“In view of the aforementioned, we dispose of this writ petition, with the direction that the HCS (judicial branch) mains exam be held on May 20, 21, and 22,” the bench said.

The apex court had earlier stayed the HCS (judicial branch) mains exam 2021 scheduled to commence from May 6 due to clash with the preliminary exam of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge, junior division (entry level) exam, 2021.

The top court’s order came on a plea by Raghav Gumbar and some aspirants who pointed out that the Haryana exam was originally fixed from April 22 to 24, however, the same was postponed to May 6-8 because of clash with dates of the Delhi judicial service exam.

Advocate Namit Saxena, appearing in the matter, sought that the HC should postpone the present dates as well in view of clash with the MP exam. The applicants herein participated in the examination of HCS (judicial branch) and after burning the midnight oil, got selected for the mains exam.

“The applicants, aged between 22 to 34 years, who have invested their time and money for a long time to get selected in the state judicial services of the country but on account of the notification dated March 30, 2022, have been stripped off their right to participate in the Judicial Examination of their choice,” the plea stated.

“The same is against the basic fundamental rights of the applicants as granted under the Constitution and thus, the applicants herein are constrained to prefer the present application seeking intervention in the present writ petition,” the plea added.

The petitioners had filed an intervention application through Saxena, who is advocate-on-record.