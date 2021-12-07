Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SC disposes of plea against appointment of Prashant Kishor as Punjab CM adviser

The Supreme Court on Monday said the plea “does not survive for consideration” as poll strategist Prashant Kishor has resigned from the post
Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had appointed Prashant Kishor as his principal adviser with cabinet minister rank. (HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 01:14 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday said a plea filed against the decision of the Punjab government to appoint poll strategist Prashant Kishor as an adviser to former chief minister Amarinder Singh in the rank of a cabinet minister “does not survive for consideration” as the poll expert has resigned from the post.

“The expert has himself resigned on August 4, 2021, as an adviser to the chief minister,” said a bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and MM Sundresh in its order while disposing of the appeal filed against the decision of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Kishor had resigned as Singh’s principal adviser, saying he was taking “a temporary break from an active role in public life”. He had managed the Congress’ successful campaign in the 2017 polls and devised programmes such as “Punjab Da Captain” and “Coffee with Captain” to drum up support for the party during the polls.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Labh Singh, a retired boxing coach, and Satinder Singh, an advocate, who had contended that Kishor is an expert in organising elections and is assisting parties in various states. The appeal had stated that the appointment of Kishor as principal adviser in the rank and status of a cabinet minister at the cost of public money is not permissible.

