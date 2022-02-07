SC law officer duped of 1.06 crore: Mohali couple, Japanese aide booked

Police have booked a couple and their Japanese associate for duping a Supreme Court law officer of ₹1.06 crore after roping her in to conduct the second season of the 3x3 Pro Basketball League in Punjab in 2019.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant, Deepika Deshwal, a resident of Sector 21, is assistant advocate general with the Punjab advocate general and also a national-level wrestler.

Deshwal told the police that the accused, Rohit Bakshi and his wife, Prerna Sharma, residing in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, and Yoshiya Kato of Tokyo, Japan, approached her as directors of YKBK 48 Entertainment Private Limited, Gurugram, in 2019.

Looking to hold the second season of the 3x3 Pro Basketball League in Punjab, they wanted her and Mandeep Thakran, who introduced them to her, to arrange the entire event.

The trio claimed they had exclusive rights to the league and their firm is the Indian alliance partner of the AKS Group in Japan. Hence, they had Japanese sponsors and good relations with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Offering to promote basketball in the state and bring more ventures to give the local players better platforms to showcase their talent, they asked her to connect them with the Punjab government.

Eventually, an agreement was effected between the Punjab Sports Authority and the accused’s firm on July 15, 2019.

The season was scheduled from August 2 to September 29, 2019, in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Mohali, Jalandhar and Patiala, and the then Punjab sports minister, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, had also called a press conference to announce the league.

Bakshi further asked Deshwal to buy the franchise “Chandigarh Challengers” at a cost of ₹20 lakh and was promised a minimum return of 60% for which an additional agreement was drafted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Working on behalf of the accused, Deshwal got multiple celebrities, including actor Hina Khan, singers Shankar Sahney and Fazilpuria, and wrestler-actor Sangram Singh, on board for a cost of ₹75 lakh that she was assured will be returned.

The league was inaugurated at Lovely Professional University by Sodhi on August 3, 2019. But after a few rounds, Bakshi’s firm abandoned the league, citing poor financial condition and also stopped taking the complainant’s calls.

The complainant alleged that the accused’s firm cheated her ₹1.06 crore by not meeting their end of the agreement, and to attend to their work, she had to abandon other projects, which caused her losses of about another ₹1 crore.

Further, the firm duped young basketball players of money after enticing them with Japanese scholarships and permanent residency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also came to know that the firm received money from more investors by showing the MoU previously signed with the Punjab government.

After verifying her complaint, police have lodged an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 3 police station, and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.