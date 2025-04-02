SC quashes high court order on operation of liquor vends in Chandigarh

The Supreme Court on Monday quashed the Punjab and Haryana high court order as per which the operation of all liquor vends in Chandigarh under the 2025-26 Excise Policy was stayed. Multiple lawyers confirmed the development. However, the detailed order is awaited. (HT)

“The Supreme Court granted 14 days to the parties concerned to complete the pleadings, and directed the high court to take up the matter for final disposal on the next day of completion of pleadings. The Supreme Court further held that in case the high court is unable to dispose of the matter on the said date, it may pass appropriate interim orders after hearing both parties and recording reasons for the same,” a lawyer, who attended the hearing, said.

He added that the apex court had clarified that if liquor vends were allotted under the new policy, such allotments would be subject to the outcome of the case pending before the high court.

On March 26, following contractors’ claims of violation of the 2025-26 Excise Policy at the recent liquor vend auction, HC had stayed operation of vends from April 1.

HC is to take up the matter on April 3. In the plea before HC, some contractors had alleged that a single family and their associates had secured 87 out of the 96 vends auctioned by the UT excise and taxation department. In the auction held on March 21, the UT was able to auction 96 out of 97 liquor vends for the year 2025-26, raking in ₹606 crore in revenue—36% above the ₹439 crore reserve price.

HC had stayed operation of vends under the new allottees from April 1, which has been set aside by the apex court. HPS Brar, collector (excise), said UT will wait for the SC order before allowing operation of vends under the new policy.