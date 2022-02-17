Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SC sets aside Punjab and Haryana HC order on quota in Haryana private sector jobs
chandigarh news

SC sets aside Punjab and Haryana HC order on quota in Haryana private sector jobs

Apex court says HC has not given sufficient reasons for staying the legislation, asks it to decide on matter within a month
The Supreme Court order came on an appeal filed by the Haryana government challenging the Punjab and Haryana high court order granting an interim stay on its law providing 75% quota in private sector jobs for residents of the state. (HT file photo)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 12:27 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside a Punjab and Haryana high court order granting an interim stay on a Haryana law providing 75% quota in private sector jobs for residents of the state.

Also read: High court stays Haryana law on 75% job quota in private sector

A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha also directed the Haryana government not to take any coercive action against employers.

“We do not intend to deal with merits of the matter as we propose to request the high court to decide expeditiously and not later than four weeks. Parties are directed not to seek adjournment and be present before court for fixing the schedule for hearing.

“In the meantime, Haryana is directed not to take coercive action against employers. The impugned order passed by the high court is set aside as the high court has not given sufficient reasons for staying the legislation,” the bench said.

RELATED STORIES

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta appeared for the Haryana government.

The order came on an appeal filed by the Haryana government challenging the Punjab and Haryana high court order granting an interim stay on its law providing 75% quota in private sector jobs for residents of the state.

The high court, had on February 3, granted interim stay on the Haryana government law based on pleas filed by industry associations from Faridabad and other bodies in the state, including Gurugram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Election 2022
Google Doodle
CTET Result 2021 LIVE
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP