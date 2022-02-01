SC, ST and OBCs most-exploited lot due to policies of BJP govt: Congress

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president GA Mir on Monday said that SC, ST and OBCs were the most-exploited lot due to the policies of the BJP government. Addressing a convention of representatives of SC, ST and OBCs from Jammu province here, Mir exhorted them to come forward to safeguard their own interests through the Congress, which, he said “is a national platform available for the oppressed and weaker sections”. Mir said that the Congress always safeguarded the rights and interests of the weaker sections, including political, economic, professional courses, jobs and developmental aspects.

JAMMU Additional chief secretary, health and medical education , Vivek Bhardwaj and director, AIIMS, Prof Randeep Guleria on Monday launched a training programme of Covid-related critical care and ICU for doctors of J&K in a virtual event. The training is being conducted by experts from AIIMS, Delhi, under ECRP-II. A group of 40 doctors from 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir are participating in the training programme. The six-day-long training will be facilitated by six trainers from AIIMS, New Delhi.

Shimla The HP government on Monday shifted three IAS officers. 1995-batch officer RD Nazeem, currently posted as principal secretary (food, civil supplies and consumer affairs), will also hold the charge of posts of principal secretary (transport) and MD, ropeways & rapid system development corporation. Adviser (infrastructure & tourism) to the government of HP at New Delhi, Subhashish Panda, will also hold the charge of the posts of principal secretary to CM and PWD, excise, taxation and information & PR. Devesh Kumar will also hold the charge of principal secretary (tourism & civil aviation).

SHIMLA Cops have arrested two youths for stealing a bike from Shimla’s Summer Hill locality. The arrested have been identified Kartar Singh, 30, and Nihal Chand, also 30. Rajendra Kumar, who studies in Himachal Pradesh University, complained to the police that he had parked his motorcycle on Sangti Road in Summer Hill on January 19, which was stolen. After a probe, police arrested Nihal Chand, who worked as a carpenter, and Kartar Singh, who worked with a local welder, late on Sunday. It was learnt that Nihal Chand had bought a bike after availing loan from a local finance company. According to Nihal, he was unemployed due to the pandemic and was unable to repay the instalment for his bike. He, along with Kartar, planned the theft and later changed the spare parts of the bike. “They fitted the spare parts of Nihal bike in the stolen bike, including the engine, and gave away the stolen bike to the finance company,” said an official from Boileauganj police station. Police arrested the accused through CCTV footage.