School principal’s body found in Haryana’s Hisar

The body of a private school principal was found near Gangwa in Hisar on Saturday. The victim was identified as Vomesh Mehtani, 55, of Patel Nagar in Hisar. Police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said there were no injury marks on principal’s body, and it was not immediately clear whether he died of suicide or for some other reason. “ His friends say he had been depressed after the school was shutdown after the onset of the third wave of the virus,” he said.

Cop among three injured in LPG cylinder blast

KARNAL Three people, including a sub-inspector, sustained serious burn injuries after an LPG cylinder explosion in Khurana village of Kaithal district on Friday evening. The victims, Suresh Malik and his daughter, were inside the house at the time of incident, while his wife and son were not home. As per the neighbours, the impact of the blast was so strong that the roof of the kitchen also collapsed. Malik sustained serious burns and his two neighbours sustained burns while rescuing Malik. The injured were rushed to a local hospital and later Malik was referred to PGIMS, Rohtak. ASI Balwan Singh said that the injured had been hospitalised and their condition was said to be stable.