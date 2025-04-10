School principal told to undergo training on child rights

Had allegedly meted out corporal punishment to Class 12 girl student causing her physical and mental distress In a complaint to the HHRC chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, the girl’s father alleged that the principal of Aryans Model School, slapped his daughter for being absent from a parent-teacher meeting (PTM) (HT File)

Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has directed the principal of a private school in Charkhi Dadri to undergo training on child rights protection and the prohibition of corporal punishment as per the Right to Education Act and other relevant laws, after the father of a Class 12 girl student lodged a complaint before the panel accusing him of slapping his daughter for being absent from a parent-teacher meeting (PTM).

In a complaint to the HHRC chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, the girl’s father alleged that the principal of Aryans Model School, slapped his daughter for being absent from a parent-teacher meeting (PTM), despite prior communication to the school regarding her absence. He alleged that the principal’s actions caused severe mental and physical distress to the student, who is enrolled in Class 12, and that the school imposed a suspension on her daughter without formal written notice.

Analysing the complainant’s grievance, the Commission observed that the complainant’s daughter was allegedly humiliated in front of her peers, leading to significant mental distress.

“Such actions, if proven true, clearly fall within purview of human rights violations, especially those concerning a child’s mental well-being and the protection of their dignity, as enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India (Right to Life and Personal Liberty). The physical and mental abuse constitutes a clear violation of her fundamental right to live with dignity, which is a core aspect of human rights protection,” the commission observed.

The commission also observed that the lack of a formal written notification for the suspension of the student is a clear violation of procedural fairness and the Right to Education guaranteed under Article 21A of the Constitution of India.

“Suspension is a serious disciplinary action that must be communicated with adequate justification and documentation,” the commission added.

The human right panel chairperson Justice Batra directed the school authority to provide written explanation for suspension of the student, besides directing them to reinstate the student immediately to continue her studies without hindrances.

He also directed Charkhi Dadri district education officer (DEO) to conduct an inquiry into the alleged physical and mental harassment of the student. The DEO and the principal has been asked to appear before the panel by the next date of hearing on May 5.