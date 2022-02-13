Schools record over 50% student attendance in eight Haryana districts

Eight of Haryana’s 22 districts have reported more than 50% attendance of students from classes 1 to 12 on Friday and the overall students’ attendance stood at 42% in the state from just 5% on Thursday. Schools remained closed on Saturday as it was a holiday.

An official of the school education department said total 5.32 lakh students of total 25.11 lakh attended classes in Haryana’s 14, 462 government schools.

Only 50% strength is allowed but eight districts witnessed more than the half-way mark on Friday. Jhajjar topped the charts with 66% attendance, followed by Fatehabad (65%), Ambala and Rewari (56% each), Yamunanagar (55%), Rohtak (54%), Jind (53%) and Panipat (51%). Nuh witnessed the lowest of 18% attendance, followed by Palwal (19%) and Charkhi Dadri (24%).

“As many as 2,087 students were barred from attending classes due to high body temperature. Student strength is impressive and we are hoping that majority of students will be back in schools in the upcoming weeks,” the official added. Schools were reopened for Classes 10 to 12 on February 1 and Classes 1 to 9 on February 10.

Rohtak district education officer Vijay Luxmi said students have started coming up in good numbers and a few parents are still apprehensive about sending their wards to school.

“We have seen improvement in strength and it will be fine in the coming weeks. Majority of the eligible students have received vaccine shots and the staff is also vaccinated,” she added.

Manika Malik, a Class 7 student hailing from Ishapur Kheri village in Sonepat, said she could not attend the school on the first two days due to bad weather.

“I am excited to rejoin classes. I lost almost two years due to Covid-19. My parents said I need to do more hard work and fill the knowledge gap that occurred due to Covid and online education. We took online classes but prefer physical mode of classes,” she added.