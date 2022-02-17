Schools reopen at full strength in Himachal Pradesh

With the Himachal Pradesh government lifting most Covid induced restrictions, schools across the state reopened at full strength from Thursday. Parents remained sceptical about the safety of their wards, particularly of pre-primary classes, that reopened after almost two years.

Entry and exit from classes have been staggered to prevent crowding and only one student is allowed to sit per desk. Students having flu-like symptoms have been told to stay at home. No morning assemblies are being held and lunch timings have been staggered. There is also a ban on sports and other activities which may cause crowding. The government has made wearing masks mandatory for students, teachers and non-teaching staff.

The third wave of Covid in January had forced the state government to completely shut schools. Physical classes resumed for Classes 9 to 12 on February 3 after the state registered a drop in cases. The pre-primary students haven’t attended classes since the pandemic outbreak in March 2020, while the primary students attended school for a few days last year.

Education minister Govind Singh Thakur said the school authorities have been directed to ensure strict compliance to Covid protocols. “We hope that the classes now are held without disruption. Covid has harmed the academic progress of the children,” he said.

Meanwhile, some parents are still apprehensive about the government’s decision to reopen schools for junior classes, while others have supported the decision.

Vijay Kumar, a parent said that students of pre-primary classes have no protection as they aren’t vaccinated yet. Also, they are also more vulnerable to the infection as they don’t understand protocols, he added.

Students elated to attend class

Students who attended classes were elated over reopening of schools. “It’s a great day I am happy to be back at school. Learning levels are better through live classrooms” said Vidushi Chauhan, a student of Government Model Senior Secondary School.

Bhagchand Sharma, central head teacher of a primary school, said that arrangements have been made to protect children from infection. He added that there are 130 students in his school and only 10 of them attended class on Day 1.

“It has been made mandatory for children to wear masks and sanitiser has also been arranged. The children are also happy to attend physical classes,” he said.

