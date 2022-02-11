Schools reopen in Haryana, no student attended offline classes in Nuh

Haryana schools reopened in physical mode for Classes 1 to 9 on Thursday but just 5% students remained present on the first day.

Of 25.11 lakh students in state, just 68,036 turned up for offline classes while 281 were sent back due to high body temperature. The government, in an order issued earlier, had allowed schools to resume physical classes with 50% capacity.

As per data provided by the school education department, Mahendergarh had the highest attendance at 12%, followed by Jind and Jhajjar at 11% each, and Fatehabad and Rohtak at 8% each. None of the 2.32 lakh students attended school in Nuh. Other districts reported attendance ranging from 1 to 7%.

Rohtash Kumar, a primary teacher from Rohtak’s Meham, said, “Few students attended offline classes on the first day and the strength is likely to increase by Monday.”

“Many parents are waiting to send their wards to school after seeing the attendance of other students. We have assured the parents that we will not compromise with health of the students,” he added.