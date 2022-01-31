Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Schoolteacher loses purse to bike-borne snatcher in Panchkula
Schoolteacher loses purse to bike-borne snatcher in Panchkula

The teacher, Nishi Chadha, who teaches at DC Model School, Manimajra, said she had just left the school and reached the main market in Panchkula when a bike-borne man snatched her purse and sped away.
Published on Jan 31, 2022 02:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

A Manimajra-based schoolteacher lost her purse to a motorcycle-borne snatcher near the main market of Sector-7, Panchkula, on Saturday afternoon.

The teacher, Nishi Chadha, who teaches at DC Model School, Manimajra, said she had just left the school and reached the main market when a bike-borne man snatched her purse and sped away.

“I could not note down the registration number of the motorcycle. My purse contained some important documents and a pair of gold earrings,” she said.

A case under Section 379-A (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Panchkula’s Sector-7 police station.

